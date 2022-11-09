ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cougars young on mat while leaning on hard offseason work; head coach Perry back for 25th year

OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team will certainly be younger this season, but that’s nothing new for 25-year coach David Perry. The program is coming off a stellar season, having won the 3A Coastal Conference in its inaugural season at the 3A classification. The Cougars won the tournament championship and the dual team title before reaching the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
NEWPORT, NC
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12

Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
NEWPORT, NC
Richard Smith, 73; service held

Richard Murphy “Dick” Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. His celebration of life was held at the family home, 158 Smith Rd. in Atlantic, on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
ATLANTIC, NC
Stewart Pickett Jr., 78; service November 14

Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17

Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
NEWPORT, NC
Robert Ferguson, 81; incomplete

Robert Ferguson, 81, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Wilson Twiford, 80; service Nov. 12

Lundy Wilson Twiford, 80, of Swansboro, died Monday, November 7,2022 at Carteret Healthcare. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Revs. Anthony Ralph and Robbie Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
SWANSBORO, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13

William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
NEWPORT, NC
Melinda McCann, 73; incomplete

Melinda Jean McCann, 73, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 9,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HUBERT, NC
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Otto Johnson, 96; service November 19

Otto Johnson, 96, of the Merrimon Community of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mt. Tabor M. B. Church. The entombment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. Arrangements are...
BEAUFORT, NC
Roberta Wilcutt, 73; service November 13

Roberta Wilcutt, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kenny McCoy, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
HAVELOCK, NC
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
Paul Pinto, 62; incomplete

Paul Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
Denita Edwards, 59; incomplete

Denita Edwards, 59, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
NEWPORT, NC

