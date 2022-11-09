ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
The Independent

Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis

A woman who was told her mouth ulcers were caused by growing wisdom teeth and a hectic lifestyle has had part of her tongue removed and remade with muscle from her leg.Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant and feeling “rundown”.After several trips to the dentist and GP, Charlotte was eventually referred to a specialist at the Ear, Nose and Throat department at St Richards Hospital, Chichester, in February 2021 for a biopsy after her tongue developed painful, white patches.Test results revealed that Charlotte...
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
healthcareguys.com

What is Late-Stage Dementia?

Dementia is a collection of cognitive diseases that get progressively worse over time. Whether it’s Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, or Pick’s disease, dementia leads to a significant decline in memory and cognitive abilities of the person affected. Dementia care experts track this deterioration in stages, categorizing dementia...
WYTV.com

Pancreatic cancer treatments offer more hope for patients

(WYTV) – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a dangerous cancer and a diagnosis can leave people feeling hopeless, but we have more treatment options than ever. Why is it so dangerous? Simply put, when we get around the diagnosing it, pancreatic cancer has often already spread...
Tyla

'My twin's migraines stopped when I had my brain tumour removed'

A woman said her painful migraines stopped when her twin sister had her brain tumour removed. Back when Hilary Stockton was 18 years old, she began suffering from uncomfortable headaches and a change in her vision. But at the same time, her identical twin sister Hayley also started to notice...
MedicalXpress

Reflecting on neurotechnology as the next frontier of medical treatment

Neurotechnology—the combination of neuroscience and technology—has the potential to both "decode" and shape brain activity, with important implications for future interventions in humans. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
The Independent

Boy, 15, makes ‘miraculous’ recovery after suffering rare clot on the brain

Doctors have described how a teenage boy has “survived against the odds” after suffering a rare clot on the brain.Warrick Allon, 15, was rushed into emergency surgery at Southampton Children’s Hospital (SCH) after he collapsed and became unresponsive after complaining of a headache at his home in Andover, Hampshire, in April.Scans showed he had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) – an abnormal tangle of blood vessels – that had ruptured causing a large blood clot to form and bleed on his brain.Neurosurgeon Aabir Chakraborty led the team in the operation to reduce the pressure build-up, which included draining fluid that was...
MedicalXpress

Experts encourage earlier intervention for some infants with spinal muscular atrophy

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease in childhood, is caused by defects in the SMN1 gene. SMA patients potentially benefit from three recently approved disease-modifying therapies. These treatments are most effective if they are administered early or even before the onset of symptoms, but they are expensive. Guidelines have suggested a "watchful waiting" strategy for infants who are born with SMA and have more than two copies of the SMN2 gene. Multiple copies of SMN2 may compensate for the defect of SMN1 and make it possible that first symptoms of SMA occur later in childhood or even adulthood.
healthcareguys.com

What Are the Different Treatments for Hearing Loss?

If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from hearing loss, you know how debilitating it can be. Not being able to hear well can make it challenging to communicate with others and lead to social isolation. In addition, hearing loss can have a negative impact on your job and your ability to do everyday tasks. Thankfully, various treatments are available for those who suffer from this condition. In this blog post, we will discuss the different treatments for hearing loss and how they can help improve your quality of life!

