Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis
A woman who was told her mouth ulcers were caused by growing wisdom teeth and a hectic lifestyle has had part of her tongue removed and remade with muscle from her leg.Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant and feeling “rundown”.After several trips to the dentist and GP, Charlotte was eventually referred to a specialist at the Ear, Nose and Throat department at St Richards Hospital, Chichester, in February 2021 for a biopsy after her tongue developed painful, white patches.Test results revealed that Charlotte...
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Mum, 34, died of cervical cancer after doctors repeatedly diagnosed her with constipation
A mum-of-five tragically died of cervical cancer after she was repeatedly diagnosed with constipation. Louise Gray, 34, who lived in Peterlee, County Durham, knew that something was wrong when she experienced bowel problems and visited her doctor for answers in November 2021. She had previously battled cervical cancer, a fight...
healthcareguys.com
What is Late-Stage Dementia?
Dementia is a collection of cognitive diseases that get progressively worse over time. Whether it’s Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, or Pick’s disease, dementia leads to a significant decline in memory and cognitive abilities of the person affected. Dementia care experts track this deterioration in stages, categorizing dementia...
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
Incredible case of woman who could help ‘cure cancer’ after surviving 12 tumours in different organs
THE "incredible" case of a woman who survived 12 tumours in different organs could help "cure cancer", scientists hope. The unnamed patient, now in her 40s, was diagnosed with her first tumour when she was a toddler. Every few years throughout her life, she was diagnosed with new tumours -...
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
WYTV.com
Pancreatic cancer treatments offer more hope for patients
(WYTV) – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a dangerous cancer and a diagnosis can leave people feeling hopeless, but we have more treatment options than ever. Why is it so dangerous? Simply put, when we get around the diagnosing it, pancreatic cancer has often already spread...
I Studied Cancer For 20 Years. None Of It Prepared Me To Receive My Own Stage IV Diagnosis.
“Leave things as they are,” I was told. I was beginning to view my healthcare team as adversaries instead of allies.
'My twin's migraines stopped when I had my brain tumour removed'
A woman said her painful migraines stopped when her twin sister had her brain tumour removed. Back when Hilary Stockton was 18 years old, she began suffering from uncomfortable headaches and a change in her vision. But at the same time, her identical twin sister Hayley also started to notice...
MedicalXpress
Reflecting on neurotechnology as the next frontier of medical treatment
Neurotechnology—the combination of neuroscience and technology—has the potential to both "decode" and shape brain activity, with important implications for future interventions in humans. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Boy, 15, makes ‘miraculous’ recovery after suffering rare clot on the brain
Doctors have described how a teenage boy has “survived against the odds” after suffering a rare clot on the brain.Warrick Allon, 15, was rushed into emergency surgery at Southampton Children’s Hospital (SCH) after he collapsed and became unresponsive after complaining of a headache at his home in Andover, Hampshire, in April.Scans showed he had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) – an abnormal tangle of blood vessels – that had ruptured causing a large blood clot to form and bleed on his brain.Neurosurgeon Aabir Chakraborty led the team in the operation to reduce the pressure build-up, which included draining fluid that was...
MedicalXpress
Experts encourage earlier intervention for some infants with spinal muscular atrophy
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease in childhood, is caused by defects in the SMN1 gene. SMA patients potentially benefit from three recently approved disease-modifying therapies. These treatments are most effective if they are administered early or even before the onset of symptoms, but they are expensive. Guidelines have suggested a "watchful waiting" strategy for infants who are born with SMA and have more than two copies of the SMN2 gene. Multiple copies of SMN2 may compensate for the defect of SMN1 and make it possible that first symptoms of SMA occur later in childhood or even adulthood.
healthcareguys.com
What Are the Different Treatments for Hearing Loss?
If you are one of the millions of people who suffer from hearing loss, you know how debilitating it can be. Not being able to hear well can make it challenging to communicate with others and lead to social isolation. In addition, hearing loss can have a negative impact on your job and your ability to do everyday tasks. Thankfully, various treatments are available for those who suffer from this condition. In this blog post, we will discuss the different treatments for hearing loss and how they can help improve your quality of life!
