FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oil Rig Worker Medecaved in the Gulf of Mexico
An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
Arrest in shooting death of former Fairhope football star
Fairhope Police have arrested Aiden Thompson, 20, of Fairhope and charged him with manslaughter in the June shooting death of his friend C.J. Edwards, Jr., 22.
Bayou La Batre Police Department investigating Wednesday morning hit-and-run
Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Bayou La Batre are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell FOX10 she was hit while walking to work at around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Padgett Switch Road near Mosteller Medical. Ran Beng says...
Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19
33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
Family of Mobile man murdered in Monday night shooting speaks out
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man who was shot and killed Monday night in the Glen Acres community is speaking out. They ask, “why him?” ‘Devastated’ is the word Maurice Richardson would use to describe how he felt when he got that phone call letting him know his son Matthew Richardson, 31, […]
Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
Daphne Police capture 3 suspects who broke into vehicles, stole credit cards
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)– Officials with the Daphne Police Department said they have arrested three people who are allegedly involved in a car burglary in the area. A woman said she was getting into her vehicle and getting ready to leave Trione Park when she noticed her wallet was gone. She went straight to Daphne Police Department […]
Pickup truck and trailer stolen in Destin, found in thrift store parking lot
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man had his pickup truck and trailer stolen from a Destin gas station Monday night. According to an OCSO report, the truck owner went inside a gas station on Main St. and turned around to see his truck leaving the parking lot. OCSO said […]
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
Report of alleged Gulf Shores shooting had social media abuzz
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – An alarming social media reaction to the call of a shooting in Gulf Shores at the Traditions apartment set off some frightened messages on Monday, Nov. 7. “For the last hour there has been 12 police cars, ladder truck, sheriff, ambulance and...
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
Head on crash in Flomaton kills 3 on Sunday: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are dead following a head on crash in Flomaton on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The head on crash happened at around 3:21 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, on U.S. 31 near the 58 mile marker, “inside the Flomaton city limits,” […]
Alabama’s beaches see record tax revenues through August 2022
Lodging taxes $79 million higher than through August of 2021. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Partial-year tourism numbers through August of 2022 reveal a robust season in South Baldwin County with lodging tax collections up $79 million over the same period in 2021. The...
