Orange Beach, AL

WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
marinelink.com

Oil Rig Worker Medecaved in the Gulf of Mexico

An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Hangout, Murder Point presenting Experience the Oyster on Nov. 19

33 chefs, 10-plus oyster harvesters will bring the bivalves. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The oyster is an experience for those who love them and the Hangout is bringing it with the Oyster Experience Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon-4 p.m. in the restaurant’s courtyard in Gulf Shores. Murder Point Oysters is presenting the event.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
FLOMATON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Woman dies on pool deck at Orange Beach condo

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A woman was found dead on the pool deck of a condominium east of the Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach on Nov. 3. “Orange Beach Police and Fire Medics responded to the 29000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard for a possible death,” a release from the Orange Beach Police Department said. “On arrival, an adult white female was found deceased.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL

