North Carolina State

WJLA

Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths

WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election

WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC restaurant workers, advocates rejoice over tipped minimum wage, owners have questions

WASHINGTON (7News) — After D.C. voters opted on Election Day to boost pay for tipped workers, restaurant owners are having reservations. Under current law, the minimum wage for tipped workers is $5.05 per hour, with employers paying the difference if the servers' tips don't get them to the $15.20 minimum wage for non-tipped workers. That payment of the difference by employers is known as the tip credit.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mayoral, at-large council among key races on DC election ballot

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. voters on Tuesday will decide the city's mayor, several city council seats and if tipped workers should receive the full minimum wage. Vote centers in the District will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote. Here is a list of Vote Centers. Same-day in-person registration is available with proof of residence.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Weather: Cool start and seasonable sunshine for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Prepare for another cool start and seasonable sunshine on Wednesday. Expect calm conditions until Friday morning when the rain from "Nicole" moves into the area. "Nicole" is churning off the southeast Florida coast and is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by late today. This...
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

Tracking Nicole - The DMV's Next Weather Maker

Washington D.C. — Even though Thanksgiving is just weeks away, hurricane season is not over yet and mother nature isn't quite done. Nicole, currently a tropical storm, is set to make landfall along the eastern coastline of Florida, somewhere between Melbourne to the north and West Palm Beach to the south... with the eye set directly on Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
WJLA

Virginia lottery raises over $42 million for K-12 education

VIRGINIA (7News) — Amidst a groundbreaking lottery win in Californica, Virginia has had some big wins of its own. The Virginia Lottery has raised more than $42 million for K-12 education due to the record-breaking jackpot run that began in August. Because of this the Lottery has contributed over $779 million this year, making up for 10% of the total education budget.
VIRGINIA STATE

