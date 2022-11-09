WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. voters on Tuesday will decide the city's mayor, several city council seats and if tipped workers should receive the full minimum wage. Vote centers in the District will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote. Here is a list of Vote Centers. Same-day in-person registration is available with proof of residence.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO