Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
WJLA
DC restaurant workers, advocates rejoice over tipped minimum wage, owners have questions
WASHINGTON (7News) — After D.C. voters opted on Election Day to boost pay for tipped workers, restaurant owners are having reservations. Under current law, the minimum wage for tipped workers is $5.05 per hour, with employers paying the difference if the servers' tips don't get them to the $15.20 minimum wage for non-tipped workers. That payment of the difference by employers is known as the tip credit.
WJLA
Hogan says chances of a GOP centrist in the White House just went up. Will it be him?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Outgoing term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has been hinting at a presidential run for more than four years. At times, such as when he visited the Iowa State Fair in August, he has looked very much like a candidate while claiming he hasn’t yet decided.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin expected to highlight VA's strength as a tourist destination at 2022 summit
NORFOLK, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin will be speaking to hundreds of tourism professionals from the Commonwealth of Virginia on Monday. This will take place at 8:15 a.m. during the Summit Kickoff Celebration for the "2022 VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit" at the Hilton Norfolk The Main Hotel in Norfolk.
WJLA
'Crying shame' DC leader says rec center staying closed meant lack of safe haven for kids
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Alexander Padro, an Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) Commissioner and community activist, uses terms like “ridiculous,” and “a crying shame” to describe what’s happened at the Kennedy Recreation Center at 7th and O Street, Northwest. While all the rec centers shut...
WJLA
Tracking Nicole: DC area to feel some impacts Friday. Here's what to expect
WASHINGTON (7News) — Even though Thanksgiving is just weeks away, hurricane season is not over yet and Mother Nature isn't entirely done. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane around 3 a.m. EST near Fort Pierce, Florida. The storm has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. It’s...
WJLA
What Democrats & Republicans are saying about the results of 3 key Va. congressional races
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, Democratic incumbents held onto their seats in two out of three competitive and closely watched congressional races that had been seen as potential bellwethers. Republicans had been hoping to flip the seats from blue to red. In Virginia's 7th District, incumbent...
WJLA
Mayoral, at-large council among key races on DC election ballot
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. voters on Tuesday will decide the city's mayor, several city council seats and if tipped workers should receive the full minimum wage. Vote centers in the District will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote. Here is a list of Vote Centers. Same-day in-person registration is available with proof of residence.
WJLA
Maryland voters to decide on governor, marijuana legalization & slew of local races
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All of Maryland's executive officers are up for grabs as well as all of Maryland's eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. And of course, by the end of Tuesday night, we should know who the next governor of Maryland will be. Polls...
WJLA
Northern Virginia congressional district races to watch for in midterm election
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All eyes will be on Virginia Tuesday as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. In northern Virginia, Congressional seats are up for grabs and some of the tightest races are for Virginia’s 7th and 10th congressional districts.
WJLA
DC Weather: Cool start and seasonable sunshine for Wednesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Prepare for another cool start and seasonable sunshine on Wednesday. Expect calm conditions until Friday morning when the rain from "Nicole" moves into the area. "Nicole" is churning off the southeast Florida coast and is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by late today. This...
WJLA
Controversial proposal to change pay for tipped workers approved by DC voters -- again
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants was approved Tuesday, four years after an identical measure was overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 eliminates the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners pay...
WJLA
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore shares key transition details, meets with Hogan
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Thursday will announce transition details at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy. Moore is expected to share key transition details at a news conference at UMD at 2 p.m. He also met...
WJLA
Tracking Nicole - The DMV's Next Weather Maker
Washington D.C. — Even though Thanksgiving is just weeks away, hurricane season is not over yet and mother nature isn't quite done. Nicole, currently a tropical storm, is set to make landfall along the eastern coastline of Florida, somewhere between Melbourne to the north and West Palm Beach to the south... with the eye set directly on Fort Pierce.
WJLA
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore meets with outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, names his transition team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — It has been a busy day for Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore. In College Park Thursday afternoon, he named his transition team, which will be chaired by Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller and will include Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and former Howard County Executive Ken Ullman.
WJLA
Md. resident dead, 13 hospitalized after Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person from Maryland is dead and several others are battling sickness after a multi-statewide Listeria outbreak the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is linked to meat and cheese from deli counters. Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully...
WJLA
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Gov. Larry Hogan over governor's race loss
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating Governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, Cox dodged questions about whether...
WJLA
Maryland couple sentenced for selling classified information on nuclear submarines
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCHS) — A Maryland couple arrested in West Virginia has been sentenced in a federal case involving a plot to sell classified information about nuclear-powered submarines to American adversaries. The couple's plea agreement was initially rejected and deemed as "strikingly deficient" due to the serious nature of the case.
WJLA
Virginia lottery raises over $42 million for K-12 education
VIRGINIA (7News) — Amidst a groundbreaking lottery win in Californica, Virginia has had some big wins of its own. The Virginia Lottery has raised more than $42 million for K-12 education due to the record-breaking jackpot run that began in August. Because of this the Lottery has contributed over $779 million this year, making up for 10% of the total education budget.
Comments / 0