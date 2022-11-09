Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Great House History Discoveries
I never know what I’ll find when I research the history of an older home. I researched more than 80 when I lived in the Chicago area, and more than 30 so far here in Santa Barbara. I’m looking for more local homes to write about — see details below! — and I could use your help. However, since I don’t have a house to write about this month, I thought I’d share some of my favorite discoveries in my work to date.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Serving upa Love of Literature
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. There are so many different philosophies about education, but one of the few things we can almost universally agree on is that a love of reading goes hand in hand with learning. With an eye (and an ear, and a belly full of quiche, fruit, and doughnuts) toward nurturing that love of literature, the Santa Barbara County Education Office hosted its annual Breakfast with the Authors this fall for the 7th year!
Santa Barbara Independent
Let the Music Play
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) provides and supports programs that enrich the academic, artistic, and personal development of all students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD). One of its best known, signature programs...
Santa Barbara Independent
Big Meals, New Wines, & Lonely Motels
This edition of Full Belly Files was originally emailed to subscribers on November 4, 2022. To receive Matt Kettmann’s food newsletter in your inbox each Friday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Have you ever had an entire motel to yourself for a night? Well, neither have I, though I was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Falling into Jazz, At Last, in Downtown Santa Barbara and at UCSB
While Santa Barbara’s Autumn concert calendar has been unusually and thankfully dense in the classical and pop realms, jazz has been late to the party. Next week, however, jazz fans finally have reason to get out of the house – two reasons, in fact, with the arrival of the ever-popular Django Festival Allstars at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, and crowd-pleasing young keyboardist Matthew Whitaker, playing Campbell Hall on Thursday, November 17.
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
Santa Barbara Independent
Recap | Jennifer Egan and Pico Iyer at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Jennifer Egan speaks not just in complete sentences, but in thoughtful, entertaining, and insightful sentences — three adjectives that are also apt descriptions for her conversation with Pico Iyer last weekend. The kickoff to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Speaking with Pico series was exactly the kind of invigorating discussion that makes me yearn to curl up with an authors’ backlist for a long cozy week in front of the fireplace.
Santa Barbara Independent
The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
SBIFF Brings ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Nov. 12-20
Autumn is that time of year when the clocks fall back, the temperatures drop, the sweaters come out, and so do many of the most anticipated movies of the year! Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Cinema Society has a stellar calendar of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It’s really like its own little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings, followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.
Santa Barbara Independent
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
Watch West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket liftoff from Vandenberg in loud farewell
Did you watch the rocket launch?
Santa Barbara Independent
Charles Theodore Stevens
Chuck passed away at the ripe old age of 95 after a life well spent doing what he loved. Chuck was born in Santa Barbara on January 9, 1927, the only child of Lawrence and Wealthia Stevens. He was raised in a house on Haley Street next door to his Grandmother Brancie Stevens. He played with his cousin Reg Lathim and told many stories of their antics growing up. Chuck spent many weekends with his father traveling to various remote areas of the West coast collecting bird eggs which would later become part of the egg collection at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. This experience gave Chuck a knowledge and appreciation of birds that he carried throughout his life.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
Santa Barbara Independent
Election Night 2022: Democrats Win Big in Santa Barbara County
As results poured in on a rainy Election Night in Santa Barbara County, it became clear that the balance of power — at least locally — would remain with the Democratic Party, with nearly all of the candidates endorsed by the party winning their races. Timbers Restaurant, on...
palisadesnews.com
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
Comments / 3