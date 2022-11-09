ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole

BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
News19 WLTX

All tornado watches in the Midlands expire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All remaining tornado watches that had been in effect for the Midlands of South Carolina have now expired, as the threat of severe weather has begun to diminish from Tropical Depression Nicole. The last remaining watch- which was for Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter--ended at 9...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
FLORIDA STATE
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

