Tropical Depression Nicole makes second landfall, storm threat in place for Virginia
There is currently a severe weather threat in place throughout Central Virginia -- while the area is lower risk, it does include a tornado risk. The risk level will be at its highest later in the day.
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
All tornado watches in the Midlands expire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — All remaining tornado watches that had been in effect for the Midlands of South Carolina have now expired, as the threat of severe weather has begun to diminish from Tropical Depression Nicole. The last remaining watch- which was for Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter--ended at 9...
Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole begin battering eastern Florida.
Check power outages maps in Ga., SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida
Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek. Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Subtropical Storm Nicole to become a hurricane by Wednesday, local impacts likely late week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30th and Subtropical Storm Nicole forming Monday was an unfortunate reminder. While the storm is not currently structured as a classic tropical cyclone, it is producing tropical storm force winds. Our main impacts will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. Heavy rain, gusty wind, […]
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
