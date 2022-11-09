BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.

