WOWT

Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Access to legal abortion in Nebraska could be decided by voters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car wash chain offering free service for veterans

OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage

A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning bringing a quick drop in temperatures. A homeless shelter in Council Bluffs is experiencing a critical food shortage. There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike

Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Saunders County Republicans help propel Bacon to victory

OMAHA, Neb. — Saunders County voters, which make up less than 5% of Nebraska Congressional District 2 voters, helped propel Rep. Don Bacon to a fourth term. The county, which was previously in District 1 but moved after re-districting in 2021, voted in favor of Bacon over Democrat Tony Vargas by a 3-to-1 margin.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Sarpy County races

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Nebraska state office, legislative races

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for state offices and legislature from Nov. 8. As expected, Republicans swept the state office races. The Democratic party did not offer a candidate for Attorney General, State Treasurer, or State Auditor. State Senator Mike Hilgers will...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha teacher gets national recognition from CMA Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. — One Central High School teacher is being recognized nationally by the Country Music Association Foundation for her work both in the classroom, and in the community. Inside of Central High School here in Omaha, choir director Sara Cowan is hitting the note where she grew up.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Quilts of Valor' presented to River City Nursing Home veterans

OMAHA, Neb. — A national organization handed out "Quilts of Valor" to veterans at an Omaha nursing home Thursday. The volunteer-led group has been making and handing out the blankets to veterans nationwide since 2003. Thursday, they were presented to residents and employees at River City Nursing Home and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion elementary school holds election for students

PAPILLION, Neb. — Tuesday in Papillion, some elementary students took part in their own election. Young voters took turns at the polls inside Rumsey Station Elementary. They learned about why voting is so important, and then voted for the name of the intervention center. "It lets you like have...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Douglas County voter turnout above average but lower than expected

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — This election cycle, the predicted record-breaking voter turnout in Douglas County didn't come to fruition. There were reports of some lines Tuesday morning, but very few hiccups in Douglas County voting. There was one report of about two dozen people not getting the second page...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

