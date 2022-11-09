Read full article on original website
WOWT
Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.
klkntv.com
Access to legal abortion in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortion legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
News Channel Nebraska
Car wash chain offering free service for veterans
OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
KETV.com
Omaha residents voice opinion over future of active mobility in the metro
OMAHA, Neb. — The Active Mobility Master Plan (AMMP) is the city of Omaha's plan to make things like walking or biking safer and more convenient in the city. Wednesday night was the first of two meetings put on by Connect Omaha. The purpose of the meeting is to...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for the city's charter amendments from Nov. 8. Five amendments were on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. See full results below.
KETV.com
Live updates: Nebraska voters venturing out on Election Day despite rain; polls open until 8 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — It's Election Day — and one that will have an impact locally and nationally. Polls in Nebraska will close at 8 p.m., and people have been venturing out to vote despite the drizzle. Voting did suspend for a brief time so that poll workers...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
WOWT
Two shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
A strong cold front moves in Thursday morning bringing a quick drop in temperatures. A homeless shelter in Council Bluffs is experiencing a critical food shortage. There's a growing trend on ballots across the country. More women are running for office. Election 2022: Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
KETV.com
Saunders County Republicans help propel Bacon to victory
OMAHA, Neb. — Saunders County voters, which make up less than 5% of Nebraska Congressional District 2 voters, helped propel Rep. Don Bacon to a fourth term. The county, which was previously in District 1 but moved after re-districting in 2021, voted in favor of Bacon over Democrat Tony Vargas by a 3-to-1 margin.
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Sarpy County races
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Nebraska state office, legislative races
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for state offices and legislature from Nov. 8. As expected, Republicans swept the state office races. The Democratic party did not offer a candidate for Attorney General, State Treasurer, or State Auditor. State Senator Mike Hilgers will...
KETV.com
Omaha teacher gets national recognition from CMA Foundation
OMAHA, Neb. — One Central High School teacher is being recognized nationally by the Country Music Association Foundation for her work both in the classroom, and in the community. Inside of Central High School here in Omaha, choir director Sara Cowan is hitting the note where she grew up.
KETV.com
'Quilts of Valor' presented to River City Nursing Home veterans
OMAHA, Neb. — A national organization handed out "Quilts of Valor" to veterans at an Omaha nursing home Thursday. The volunteer-led group has been making and handing out the blankets to veterans nationwide since 2003. Thursday, they were presented to residents and employees at River City Nursing Home and...
KETV.com
Republican Don Bacon wins fourth term representing Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District
Neb. — Republican Don Bacon won re-election won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony Vargas to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
KETV.com
Papillion elementary school holds election for students
PAPILLION, Neb. — Tuesday in Papillion, some elementary students took part in their own election. Young voters took turns at the polls inside Rumsey Station Elementary. They learned about why voting is so important, and then voted for the name of the intervention center. "It lets you like have...
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
KETV.com
Douglas County voter turnout above average but lower than expected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — This election cycle, the predicted record-breaking voter turnout in Douglas County didn't come to fruition. There were reports of some lines Tuesday morning, but very few hiccups in Douglas County voting. There was one report of about two dozen people not getting the second page...
