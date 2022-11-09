ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

tmpresale.com

Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password

The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
NORFOLK, VA
ECHL.com

Details announced for All-Star Fan Fest presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
peninsulachronicle.com

Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas

JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17

NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around 1 p.m., after residents arrived home to find smoke coming from their garage. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-fire-sparked-by-battery-charger-investigators-say/. WAVY...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

