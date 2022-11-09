The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO