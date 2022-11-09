Read full article on original website
tmpresale.com
Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password
The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
ECHL.com
Details announced for All-Star Fan Fest presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced details for the All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fan Fest will take place on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk. Serving as the start of All-Star festivities, Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways, and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey’s most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies.
New Freddy’s location opens in Hampton
According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.
peninsulachronicle.com
Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas
JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk plans to make a major announcement on Monday, Nov. 14 involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Tidewater Veterans Day Parade cancelled due to forecasted weather
The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations is set to pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and protected our country, and fought for our freedom.
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WAVY News 10
Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
peninsulachronicle.com
HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17
NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Portsmouth, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Portsmouth. The Southampton High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Southampton High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:01.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around 1 p.m., after residents arrived home to find smoke coming from their garage. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-fire-sparked-by-battery-charger-investigators-say/. WAVY...
Siblings hope to find a forever family to share their Christian faith
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Support Pours in for Waterman & Wife Injured in Motorcycle Crash
When a well-known couple in the waterman community suffers a life-changing accident, the Eastern Shore of Virginia—and the Bay at large—rallies around them without hesitation. Kenny Heath, 59, is a respected fourth-generation waterman in Townsend, Va. who tears up boat-docking competitions. His wife, Linda, organizes the competitions and...
