Minot, ND

Basketball: Minot State making changes on defense with new look roster

By Tristan Thomas
 2 days ago

The Beavers were definitely more of a defensive basketball team last season, finishing fifth in the Northern Sun in points allowed.

But with fresh faces filling roles as primary ball defenders and a new look front court, the team hopes to be more aggressive on the defense.

“One of our biggest strengths is defense honestly. We’ve got two JUCO transfers that are really good on ball, guard ball screens well so that’s gonna be hard for the opposing team every night. At the rim if we get beat, because we’re pressuring so hard, we’ve got two really big bigs to contest their shorts,” Senior Guard Cam’ron Dunfee said.

“We want to make it miserable for the offense, flying around using our length, using our activity level. playing 9-10-11 guys maybe and just using those fresh legs against the other team who’s not playing so many guys,” Head Coach Matt Murken said.

