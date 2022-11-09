Read full article on original website
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
GOP candidate who reportedly misrepresented military service says House Republicans ‘left the campaign to die’
J.R. Majewski, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, said on Friday that Republican establishment leaders are to blame for the party’s performance in the midterm elections this year, not former President Trump. Majewski said in a post in the right-wing media outlet The National Pulse that...
Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene: DeSantis should stay put as governor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a close ally of former President Trump, says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) should stay on as governor amid rumors that he could challenge Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024. Greene did not directly mention DeSantis’s potential interest in a 2024 run in a Twitter thread on Friday but […]
Republican Chavez-DeRemer defeats progressive who took down Biden-backed Oregon Democrat
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is projected to have won the race to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Tuesday, beating progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The Associated Press called the race Sunday afternoon, making Chavez-DeRemer the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon. The seat is also another crucial pickup for Republicans as they...
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his […]
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera […]
Progressives’ ranks — and plans — expand after midterms
Progressives’ strong midterm showing has inspired new confidence on the left about what may be possible in the future. They see the victories in the House and Senate as evidence that their approach to Democratic politics can win fights against Republicans, sending a signal to moderates that their flank is electorally viable and even preferable in some parts of the country.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity for ‘fictional stories’ over Oz backing
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday apologized to his wife Melania Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity for reports circulating about their reaction to his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, dismissing the accounts as “fictional stories.”
Student loan relief: Biden senior adviser says ‘we’re going to prevail’ after judge strikes down plan
“We believe we're going to prevail in court," Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday.
