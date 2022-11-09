Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools expand into Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning are expanding into Lancaster County. On Thursday, Nov. 10, school leaders announced plans to open three new locations for early learning schools in Lancaster City, Elizabethtown, and New Danville. The goal of these schools is to uplift children...
abc27.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Counties across Central Pa. say the voter turnout was stronger than expected
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in York County made sure their voices were heard in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Just to make sure that the right person got in office, to make sure that everybody’s taken care of and that the right laws are enforced," said voter Melina Paul.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks sees higher voter turnout than previous midterms
READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote. Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they...
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster closed for Election Day
The City of Lancaster will be closed for Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection will remain on schedule, as Penn Waste will not be closed. There will be no street cleaning on Tuesday, November 8. Parking for street cleaning will not be enforced, however,...
pahomepage.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
abc27.com
Vacant seat on Lancaster City Council after resignation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council. Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics...
phillyvoice.com
Mary Gay Scanlon tops David Galluch in Pennsylvania's 5th District to win reelection
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon defeated challenger David Galluch during Tuesday's election to win a third term representing Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which covers Delaware County, pieces of Montgomery and Chester counties and a sliver of South Philadelphia. The AP called the race at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday. At the time,...
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
Central Pa. native wins in Oregon, adding to growing list of female governors
Tina Kotek, who grew up in York, has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
abc27.com
Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For kids in court, it is not an easy place to be, so the Lancaster County courthouse is trying to be more kid-friendly. On Thursday, the courthouse opened two children’s comfort rooms. The Lancaster Bar Association and Lancaster Law Foundation pitched in to fund...
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
lebtown.com
Cornwall-Lebanon School District will unveil building plans for main campus
The school board for Cornwall-Lebanon School District will unveil recent progress on a master plan for its main campus at a public work session on Monday, Nov. 14. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the large-group instruction room at Cedar Crest High School, 115 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Entrance to the meeting room is through Door E, the Alumni Gym, which is across from the stadium entrance.
abc27.com
Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
abc27.com
Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
