Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Catherine Hershey Schools expand into Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning are expanding into Lancaster County. On Thursday, Nov. 10, school leaders announced plans to open three new locations for early learning schools in Lancaster City, Elizabethtown, and New Danville. The goal of these schools is to uplift children...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks sees higher voter turnout than previous midterms

READING, Pa. — Voter turnout in Berks County on Tuesday trended higher than in previous midterm elections, according to county elections officials. Ahead of the election, more than 267,000 county residents had registered to vote. Besides a few small hiccups, officials said things went well at the polls; they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster closed for Election Day

The City of Lancaster will be closed for Election Day on Tuesday, November 8. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection will remain on schedule, as Penn Waste will not be closed. There will be no street cleaning on Tuesday, November 8. Parking for street cleaning will not be enforced, however,...
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vacant seat on Lancaster City Council after resignation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council. Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. native wins in Oregon, adding to growing list of female governors

Tina Kotek, who grew up in York, has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
OREGON STATE
WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Lancaster Co. courthouse opens children’s comfort rooms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For kids in court, it is not an easy place to be, so the Lancaster County courthouse is trying to be more kid-friendly. On Thursday, the courthouse opened two children’s comfort rooms. The Lancaster Bar Association and Lancaster Law Foundation pitched in to fund...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Cornwall-Lebanon School District will unveil building plans for main campus

The school board for Cornwall-Lebanon School District will unveil recent progress on a master plan for its main campus at a public work session on Monday, Nov. 14. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the large-group instruction room at Cedar Crest High School, 115 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Entrance to the meeting room is through Door E, the Alumni Gym, which is across from the stadium entrance.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
DOVER, PA
WGAL

Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
HARRISBURG, PA

