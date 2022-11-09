ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 2

Vicky Graham
2d ago

There are currently in excess of 400,000 babies and children in our foster care system in this country and that number continues to grow everyday. The majority of these babies and children are available for adoption. The reality is that the vast majority of these displaced souls will never be adopted, never know what it is to grow up in a safe, stable and loving home. You need to face the truth. No one is adopting these babies and children. Certainly no Republicans are adopting them. The difference between Republicans and Democrats on this issue is that Democrats at least support social programs aimed at providing support for these babies and children and their mothers. Republicans do not. Pro birth Republicans may be but pro life? Not even a little.

Reply
2
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday’s general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming’s general election winners and losers

Wyoming’s Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday’s general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state’s congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman Votes, Predicts Tuesday’s Midterm Election Is ‘Going To Be Big’ For Republicans

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Walking out of the polling center at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive in Cheyenne, draped in a black overcoat and a turquoise scarf tightly wound around her neck Tuesday morning, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman wondered aloud if someone would ask her who she voted for.
CHEYENNE, WY
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
county17.com

Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers

The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014

2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022

On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

97% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sara Burlingame, Democratic House candidate of Cheyenne, did not accept money from the Wyoming Education Association. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@clair-mcfarland. The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy