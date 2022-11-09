Read full article on original website
WSFA
Chambers County elects new sheriff after 28 years
CHAMBER COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - After 28 years, Chambers County residents have elected a new sheriff. Jeff Nelson will replace the retiring sheriff, Sid Lockhart. Nelson won the election with 67 percent of the vote in this past election. Earlier this year, after 31 years of various law enforcement positions,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Lee County midterm results
Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
WTVM
Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present. The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library. After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest...
One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot
Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
etxview.com
Arrests and incident reports for Nov. 2 to Nov. 8
A report was filed for criminal mischief third that occurred on East South Street. A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Freeman Drive. A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. Edward Alvies, 51,...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
WTVM
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - One area veteran received a special surprise from a local business in honor of Veterans Day after entering a contest. Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Michael Westbrook was surprised when Airforce Heating and Air stopped by to deliver the news that Westbrook and his family were being gifted a brand-new AC unit in honor of Veterans Day.
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Opelika-Auburn News
After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory
The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/31/2022 to 11/06/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 888 calls for service. There were 107 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 55 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 38 misdemeanor arrests. There were 25 traffic accidents, 105 traffic stops, and 39 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and two animal related citations issued.
WTVM
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the armed robbery at a convenience store on Floyd Road. Authorities say the incident happened at the Floyd Food & Lottery on Thursday, Nov. 10, the second armed robbery in one week. The first occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
WTVM
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument. On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road. Officers met with a victim who reported...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
WTVM
Columbus PD seeking answers in 28-year-old killed in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for answers in the murder of a 28-year-old in east Columbus. On Nov. 8, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. The body of Keamon Hightower was discovered lying in the road a little after noon...
