Post Register
Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
Post Register
What could the snowy weather in the Treasure Valley mean for our water supply?
It was a snowy Wednesday in the Treasure Valley today. It looks like our new water year is off to a good start, but it is just the start. Water experts were happy to see some precipitation Wednesday, but they say we're still going to need a pretty good snow year in the Treasure Valley area, and well above normal elsewhere in the state in order for farmers to have all the water they need for the next growing season.
Post Register
78-year-old pedestrian killed on Chinden Blvd.
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police report that on November 8th at around 7:08 PM Garden City Police responded to the report of an injury vehicle crash on Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 78-year-old female pedestrian had been struck...
Post Register
One week later: family remembers Meridian HS student killed by car
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The family of a Meridian High School teen killed in a car crash on Ten Mile and Pine is remembering their child today. Terry Binder died last Wednesday around 7:40am. Meridian Police tell CBS2 the investigation is continuing. They say the driver stayed at the scene,...
Post Register
90 minute wait times to vote in Canyon County
Nampa, IDAHO (CBS2) - There are reports of voters waiting for up to 90 minutes in Canyon County. Canyon County officials say they are averaging 2,600 to 2,700 voters per hour at their polling locations. Election officials say the four-page ballot is leading to longer vote times for some voters.
Post Register
Scentsy Christmas Lights Ceremony returns tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Scentsy is holding the sixth annual Christmas Lights Ceremony on Friday at Scentsy Commons. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The lights will be turned on with a countdown beginning at 6:15 p.m. The Scentsy campus has been wrapped in...
Post Register
Boise Police have found safe runaway 12-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Stacie has been found safe by Boise Police. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------Original story below--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was...
Post Register
Ada County home prices increased despite interest rates
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Regional Realtors report that home prices in Ada County increased in October, despite rising interest rates. The total number of home sales in Ada County plummeted year over year in October, but the new home sales market helped to salvage the median sales price for Ada County last month.
Post Register
Chevron near Horseshoe Bend offering free coats as weather gets colder
Being without a coat is getting harder as temperatures start to go down and winter approaches. In a Facebook post, Chevron Horseshoe Bend said there are 9 new coats up for taking, no questions asked. If you or someone you know needs a coat, feel free to grab one. If...
Post Register
Police: Kuna Middle School in lockdown this morning
Kuna Middle School had a brief lockdown earlier today, but the issue has been resolved with voting resuming as normal. According to Kuna Police, the incident began around 9 a.m. when what seemed like a student who got on the school intercom announced there was a lockdown. Kuna Police established...
Post Register
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little's reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It's working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19 pandemic. He...
Post Register
BSU men's basketball battle South Dakota State in home opener
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team start the season Wednesday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Broncos look to repeat the success of last year, winning the Mountain West Conference and earning a berth in last year's NCAA Tournament. This marks the first official game...
Post Register
BSU women's basketball start the season in historic fashion
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Women's Basketball opened the season with a blowout 121-64 victory over Multnomah University Monday. 121 points breaks the Broncos' school record for points scored in a single game. The Broncos raced out to a commanding lead, going up 23-8 midway through the 1st quarter....
Post Register
BSU men's basketball lose a tough one in their home opener
The Boise State men's basketball team lost a close game 68-66 Wednesday night in its home opener against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The game went down to the wire as both teams led within the last three minutes of the game. After a three from Senior guard Max Rice put the Broncos up one with 2:50 left to go, BSU failed to score down the stretch. After a Jackrabbits free throw tied the score up at 66, BSU fifth-year guard Marcus Shaver Jr. missed two key free throws with 23 seconds left in the contest. SDSU senior forward Matt Dentlinger then hit a layup with a second left in the game, winning it for the Jackrabbits.
