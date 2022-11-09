ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 21,717 (50%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 20,975 (49%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 17,926 (46%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 20,659 (53%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen McEwen- 26,518...
MINNESOTA STATE
Coats for Kids Campaign Now Underway at Superior Salvation Army Community Center

SUPERIOR, WI – The coldest temperatures of the season are coming this weekend and if you or someone you know is still in need of a winter jacket, you can head over to Superior and get one for free. The Superior Salvation Army’s Coat’s for Kids campaign is now underway with over 1,200 available jackets and other winter accessories available, courtesy of donations through Benna Ford. It’s not just the children for whom they have coats, but also the fully grown who are kids at heart and could use a little bit of help.
SUPERIOR, WI
Duluth’s Parks & Rec Sees More People Joining Its Open Skate Events

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Parks and Rec department has been hosting open skate events for the community, and now they’re seeing more people itching to get on the ice as temperatures drop. The open skating events are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night from 6 to...
DULUTH, MN
United Steelworkers Agree To Tentative Contract

DULUTH, Minn. — The United Steelworkers Union says its reached a tentative new contract. Union members on the Iron Range who work for Keetac were protesting for a new contract last month. The new tentative contract set to last 4 years and covers about 13,000 workers who are a...
DULUTH, MN
Funeral Held In Duluth For Mimi Parker Of Indie Rock Band Low

DULUTH, Minn. — The funeral for Mimi Parker from the indie rock band Low was held in Duluth on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was held at the LDS Church. Mimi’s husband and fellow bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, tweeted that the public was welcome to come and pay their respects.
DULUTH, MN
Grandma’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon Has Officially Sold Out

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, the popular Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has officially sold out. Registration for the half marathon has only been open since October 1 and has already ran out of spots. The half marathon came around in 1991 and has been a popular race ever since with...
DULUTH, MN
Final Raleigh Street Construction Meeting To Be Held In West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The third and final meeting about future Raleigh Street reconstruction in West Duluth is happening Thursday night. Officials with the City are sharing the plans with the public at the City Center West building, and residents are welcome to give feedback. The plan is to completely...
DULUTH, MN
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk

Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
DULUTH, MN
Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening. The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day....
DULUTH, MN
Curved Earth Home Hits The Market In Maple, Wisconsin

Here's another unique home for sale! A curved earth home is for sale in Maple, Wisconsin, situated on sixteen acres of land so you can really be one with nature if you want to. There have been many interesting homes on the market lately. Last month, a LEGO-themed home went...
MAPLE, WI
Rose Garden Has Enough Bagged Leaves, City Recommends Using WLSSD

DULUTH, Minn. — Crews in the Rose Garden have been collecting bags of leaves for the past few weeks, and the City of Duluth wants the public to know that they’ve collected enough bags for their rose beds. Every year, the City asks for the public’s help to...
DULUTH, MN
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth

On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
DULUTH, MN
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral

DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
DULUTH, MN

