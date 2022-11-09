Read full article on original website
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
Alabama election results 2022: Who won? Who lost? What Constitutional Amendments passed?
Kay Ivey, R – 67%. Republican Katie Britt also coasted to a win in her bid to replace her old boss Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate. Britt received 67% of the vote to Democrat Will Boyd’s 31% and John Sophocleus at 2%. U.S. House races. Incumbents easily...
Republican women win big in Alabama midterms
From the State House to the U.S. Senate, Alabama Republican women made gains in Tuesday's election and say it's now time to get to work.
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Yolanda Flowers holds off on conceding to Gov. Kay Ivey
Yolanda Flowers came into tonight's race as a longshot against incumbent Kay Ivey. Her platform was focused on her background as 20 years an educator. Flowers addressed her watch party last night three times after Governor Kay Ivey gave her acceptance speech but never officially conceded but did acknowledge she just did not have the votes.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election
*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
Alabama State House election results - Districts 71-105 - for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for Alabama’s general election, State House districts 71-105. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed. Other State House results: Districts 36-70 | Districts 71-105.
Election 2022: Where Alabama’s statewide candidates stand on abortion
As Alabamians prepare for this year’s midterm elections, some statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senate have left the issue of abortion rights murky. While some candidates, like U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D) of Alabama’s seventh congressional district, Democratic state house candidate Mallory Hagan in Huntsville and...
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
Election results for proposed amendments to Alabama’s Constitution on Nov. 8, 2022
Following are election results for proposed amendments to Alabama’s Constiution in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
