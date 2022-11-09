ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Yolanda Flowers holds off on conceding to Gov. Kay Ivey

Yolanda Flowers came into tonight's race as a longshot against incumbent Kay Ivey. Her platform was focused on her background as 20 years an educator. Flowers addressed her watch party last night three times after Governor Kay Ivey gave her acceptance speech but never officially conceded but did acknowledge she just did not have the votes.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election

*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: Where Alabama’s statewide candidates stand on abortion

As Alabamians prepare for this year’s midterm elections, some statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senate have left the issue of abortion rights murky. While some candidates, like U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D) of Alabama’s seventh congressional district, Democratic state house candidate Mallory Hagan in Huntsville and...
ALABAMA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
OREGON STATE

