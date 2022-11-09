Read full article on original website
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
Laird, Nicolaysen, Milne win four-year seats on Natrona County Commission
CASPER, Wyo. — Three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission were up for election this year, and all three will be filled by Republican candidates. Republican Dallas Laird, a former Casper City Council member, secured the most votes in the race to fill the four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen secured enough votes to grab the two other seats available, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Radosevich and Libertarian challenger Shawn Johnson.
Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Mills
According to a press release from the Mills Fire Department, at 8:09 p.m. on Nov. 6 firefighters from the Mills Fire Department, Bar Nunn Fire Department, and Natrona County Fire District responded to a structure fire at 310 Riverview Drive in Mills. A detached shed was engulfed in flames behind...
Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers
CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
Casper temps plummet, snow likely by Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of winter is arriving after days of mild temperatures in central Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high of 43 degrees will eventually dip to just 10 degrees overnight, with rain and snow likely before 4 p.m. Winds will be blustery at times, with gusts up to 45 mph.
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council. Casper City Council Ward I. Gena Jensen: 2,087. - 54.49%
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The National Weather Service office says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
A moose is on the loose…Again!
Over the past couple of weeks there have been multiple sightings of a moose near Evansville, Wyo. The moose had most likely been around since around July but just now nearing close to the city of Casper and Evansville. The Wyoming Game and Fish department decided to attempt and relocate the animal, but the moose had other ideas.
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street
Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area. The driver of the vehicle has...
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
(VIDEO) District Attorney finds Casper officer justified in shooting that injured suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County District Attorney’s office has found a Casper police officer justified in firing on an armed suspect on May 30, according to a Casper Police Department release Tuesday. The suspect received a single “grazing wound” to his arm by the single gunshot, according to language in the video that was also released.
Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
Casper Police Officer Justified in Discharging Weapon in May Shooting, Body Cam Footage Released
The Casper Police Department announced the result of an independent investigation, stemming from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year, in May. The result of the investigation stated that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in discharging his weapon. "In keeping with our long-standing commitment to integrity...
‘Buffalo Bean 307′ Coffee Shop Grand Opening Is This Friday
One of Casper's newest coffee shops, Buffalo Bean 307, is having their grand opening celebration this Friday (November 11th, 2022). For the grand opening, all drinks will be 50% off. There will also be live music and two local favorite food trucks on site: The Hangry Dog and Holy Guacamole.
