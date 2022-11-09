ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Grimes still dealing with sore foot, questionable for Nets clash

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 2 days ago

After Quentin Grimes spent about 20 minutes hoisting shots ahead of the Knicks’ game Monday at Minnesota, he made a hand gesture signaling “so-so” to a team trainer as he headed off the court.

Minutes later, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed to the media that the second-year guard would miss a second straight game (the eighth of 10 this season he sat out) due to the left foot soreness that has bothered him since the beginning of training camp.

Grimes has been listed as questionable once again for the game Wednesday against the Nets at Barclays Center. Thibodeau indicated before the win Monday over the Timberwolves that the Knicks “want to make sure it’s cleared up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvleQ_0j3hIuAt00
Quentin Grimes is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Nets.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcQDB_0j3hIuAt00
Quentin Grimes (6) has only been able to play in two games so far for the Knicks this season.
NBAE via Getty Images

On two different occasions, Grimes already has aggravated the injury by playing. He appeared in the final preseason game before sitting out the first six games of the regular season, and he now has missed the past two after appearing in two games, including a start against Boston on Saturday.

Cam Reddish has started the past two games ahead of Evan Fournier, who has totaled just seven points and averaged just 12.3 minutes over the past three games off the bench.

Jericho Sims’ parents and other family members were in attendance Monday night in Minneapolis, where he starred at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School before attending Texas.

With Mitchell Robinson (knee) sidelined, Thibodeau said he granted Sims the start at center over Isaiah Hartenstein for his athleticism in a matchup with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

“He played hard, he played KAT very well, gave us a physical presence,” Julius Randle said. “Jericho, he puts in a lot of work that people don’t notice.”

Sims had appeared in just three of the Knicks’ first nine games (11 minutes), but he logged 17 minutes Monday night, finishing with four points, four rebounds, one blocked shot and five fouls.

“I liked that matchup,” Thibodeau said. “The rim protection, his ability to defend pick-and-roll, run the floor. He’s a very good passer if you’re going against a blitz. He’s great on the short roll and making plays off of that. I was just very pleased. I thought he and Isaiah did a very good job, and finishing small [in the fourth quarter] with Obi [Toppin] and Julius was very effective, as well.”

RJ Barrett began the season 4-for-28 (14.3 percent) from 3-point range, but has converted 13 of 30 attempts from long distance (43.3 percent) over his past five games.

New York Post

