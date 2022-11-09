Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Parks & Rec Sees More People Joining Its Open Skate Events
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Parks and Rec department has been hosting open skate events for the community, and now they’re seeing more people itching to get on the ice as temperatures drop. The open skating events are held every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night from 6 to...
FOX 21 Online
Funeral Held In Duluth For Mimi Parker Of Indie Rock Band Low
DULUTH, Minn. — The funeral for Mimi Parker from the indie rock band Low was held in Duluth on Thursday afternoon. The funeral was held at the LDS Church. Mimi’s husband and fellow bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, tweeted that the public was welcome to come and pay their respects.
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza Close To Opening Second Duluth Location
DULUTH, Minn.–Vitta Pizza’s second location in Duluth is getting ready to start cooking wood-fired pies in the next week or two. Newly hired pizza makers have been busy getting trained at the Central Entrance location. The doors even opened for a few hours Tuesday so employees could get a test run with real customers while trying out a new drive-though option.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Junior League Festival of Trees Returns to Northland
DULUTH, Minn. — The 2022 Junior League of Duluth annual Festival of Trees is set to return to the northland after a two-year hiatus, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past this event has included over 170 of the areas top crafters and vendors showing their wares. Liz...
WDIO-TV
Trying out Lulu’s Pizza during Eat Downtown week
Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
boreal.org
Large waves in Duluth's Canal Park this evening
As Duluth is also under a gale warning this evening, large waves can be seen rolling in on Duluth's Canal Cam. Video below:
Atlas Obscura
Bob Dylan's Childhood Home
Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, but spent his formative years 70 miles away in the small mining town of Hibbing. The son of an appliance salesman, this aspiring musician relocated to Minneapolis when he was 18, and then to New York City, where he entered the folk scene as Bob Dylan and earn the moniker “spokesperson of a generation” before recording “Like a Rolling Stone,” widely regarded as one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll songs of all time.
Spooky Abandoned Art Found Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Art abandonment is the act or hobby of working on a piece of art and leaving it somewhere for someone else to find. One spooky piece of art was found recently near the Lakewalk. Art abandonment has been sweeping the nation for a few years, but I haven't seen or...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival Event Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Karnival that was planned for Wednesday at the Bentleyville Tour of Lights was canceled thanks to the bad weather in the evening. The event at Bayfront would have allowed people to step inside the showpiece Christmas tree just for the day....
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Isaiah Watts
DULUTH, Minn.- As if being a student-athlete wasn’t enough already, try adding entrepreneur to the list. UMD men’s basketball’s Isaiah Watts does that and then some. “I got a bottle of shoe cleaner, started cleaning shoes and just got better at it. I started offering to do it for free for my friends and as I got better and better people were like ‘you should start charging to do it,” says Watts.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Brings Back Popular “Eat Downtown” Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Downtown Duluth has brought back its popular “Eat Downtown” week once again this year. This food-filled week is going on at 12 Duluth waterfront restaurants. These restaurants are offering deals and specials in hopes of drawing in more guests who maybe haven’t tried their food before.
boreal.org
Fall storm affects the Northland
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 10, 2022. A messy fall storm will continue to affect the Northland today into Friday and Winter Storm and Ice Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect over northern Minnesota. Significant icing is expected over portions of the Arrowhead with heavy snowfall expected over far north-central Minnesota.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, Minn. — It has been part of our community for almost 100 years, and it has rebounded from some big challenges over the years. But it has come roaring back. We’re talking about the Lake Superior Zoo. “We get a lot of positive feedback. We’re having homeschoolers...
FOX 21 Online
Final Raleigh Street Construction Meeting To Be Held In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The third and final meeting about future Raleigh Street reconstruction in West Duluth is happening Thursday night. Officials with the City are sharing the plans with the public at the City Center West building, and residents are welcome to give feedback. The plan is to completely...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral
DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
FOX 21 Online
#20 UMD Men’s Hockey Returns Home to Face Omaha
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team returns home to AMSOIL this weekend to face Omaha after splitting their first NCHC series of the season with Colorado College. Friday’s game was a game to forget as the Bulldogs were shutout five to nothing. Then on Saturday, UMD would...
FOX 21 Online
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
FOX 21 Online
3 Furniture Stores Celebrate Being Under One Roof With Ribbon Cutting
DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to celebrate 3 furniture stores all being under one roof. Furniture Mart, Ashley Furniture, and Ashley Outlet all took over the former Shopko near the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Customers are able to walk through each store in...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Comments / 0