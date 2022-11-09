ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Jon L Jones obituary 1950~2022

Jon L Jones, 72, of Scotland, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born May 3, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Richard and Mona Cook Jones. Jon was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and served with...
SCOTLAND, PA
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022

Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022

Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022

Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
NEW OXFORD, PA
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022

John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Sue Ann Jordan obituary 1947~2022

Ms. Sue Ann Jordan (Pike), 75, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 18, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Robert S. and Ruth (Weaver) Pike. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Sue worked...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Kate S Lesher obituary 1987~2022

Kate S Lesher, 34, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1987 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Barry E. Lesher of Easton and Jeannette Helm Lesher of Chambersburg. Kate was a 2006 graduate of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Boosting funding for local veterans

Boosting funding for local veterans programs is a high priority for Franklin County Commissioners. The Franklin County Commissioners have long valued the contributions and sacrifices veterans and military families. As a way of saying thanks, commissioners place an emphasis on enhancing the Franklin County Veterans Affairs office. The goal is to offer the best possible services and resources to the more than 13,000 county veterans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Beverly A Keefer obituary 1937~2022

Beverly A Keefer (Shirley), 85, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1937 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Catherine (Myers) Shirley. Beverly was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022

Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open

The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022

Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Samuel H Wengert obituary 1927~2022

Samuel H Wengert, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 14, 1927 in Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late Norman S. and Florence I. (Hock) Wengert. He was a dairy farmer for many years and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kearon Doyle Pugh obituary 1943~2022

Kearon Doyle Pugh, 79, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Kearon worked as a cashier at the former Cressler’s Grocery Store, Chambersburg....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail

Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
