Jon L Jones obituary 1950~2022
Jon L Jones, 72, of Scotland, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born May 3, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Richard and Mona Cook Jones. Jon was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and served with...
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022
Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
Robert H “Bob” Bagley 1943~2022
Robert H “Bob” Bagley, 79, of Chambersburg, PA entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, Monday, November 7, 2022 in his home. Born June 11, 1943 in Pecos Army Air Field, TX, and raised in Stockton, CA., he was the son of the late Robert C. and Patricia C. (Kinney) Bagley.
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy 1941~2022
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. Born August 13, 1941 in Shamokin, PA, she was a daughter of the late Pete and Catherine Rumberger Scovern. Toni was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes...
Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022
Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022
John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Sue Ann Jordan obituary 1947~2022
Ms. Sue Ann Jordan (Pike), 75, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 18, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Robert S. and Ruth (Weaver) Pike. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Sue worked...
Kate S Lesher obituary 1987~2022
Kate S Lesher, 34, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1987 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Barry E. Lesher of Easton and Jeannette Helm Lesher of Chambersburg. Kate was a 2006 graduate of...
Donald W “Don” Scott obituary 1941~2022
Donald W “Don” Scott, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 7, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Henry and Mary (Kriner) Scott. Don had worked for his father, HR. Scott Plumbing and Heating and...
Boosting funding for local veterans
Boosting funding for local veterans programs is a high priority for Franklin County Commissioners. The Franklin County Commissioners have long valued the contributions and sacrifices veterans and military families. As a way of saying thanks, commissioners place an emphasis on enhancing the Franklin County Veterans Affairs office. The goal is to offer the best possible services and resources to the more than 13,000 county veterans.
Selina Horst makes history as first Pennsylvania Dairy Princess from Franklin County
Franklin County has impressive dairy statistics. In Pennsylvania, it’s held the No. 2 spot behind Lancaster County for years. The most recent Census of Agriculture, done in 2017, found Franklin County had 427 dairy farms and more than 51,000 cows with more than $1.2 billion in economic impact. Royal...
Beverly A Keefer obituary 1937~2022
Beverly A Keefer (Shirley), 85, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1937 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Catherine (Myers) Shirley. Beverly was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church,...
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open
The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022
Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
Samuel H Wengert obituary 1927~2022
Samuel H Wengert, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 14, 1927 in Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late Norman S. and Florence I. (Hock) Wengert. He was a dairy farmer for many years and...
Kearon Doyle Pugh obituary 1943~2022
Kearon Doyle Pugh, 79, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Kearon worked as a cashier at the former Cressler’s Grocery Store, Chambersburg....
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
Chambersburg borough: Budget has 1½ mil tax hike
Chambersburg property owners will see a 1½ mil tax hike next year. On Monday, November 7, Chambersburg Town Council heard from Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill on the six-month development of a proposed 2023 Budget. Each year, under local law, the Manager drafts a financial plan for the following fiscal...
