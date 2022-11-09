ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 17

Matt
2d ago

I'm sure this comment section will be filled with reasonable and polite comments...

Reply(5)
9
WXII 12

Republican Steve Ross upsets Democrat Ricky Hurtado to win back North Carolina’s District 63 House race

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Steve Ross has upset incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado to reclaim the seat he once held while serving as a state representative for North Carolina’s District 63 House race. <iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wxii/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/885" frameborder="0" height="400px" width="100%"></iframe>. Just two years ago, it was one of the closest...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red

It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wfmynews2.com

Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who took the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates led the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. Get a look at...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO.

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Don Davis vies for NC's First Congressional District seat

Snow Hill, Greene County — In Snow Hill, Don Davis’ watch party will begin at 7:30. Don Davis is vying for NC’s First Congressional District seat. Davis said he is fighting to keep the seat Democrat. District 1 covers 15 counties, and includes Pitt, Martin, Wayne, and...
SNOW HILL, NC

