WXII 12
Republican Steve Ross upsets Democrat Ricky Hurtado to win back North Carolina’s District 63 House race
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Steve Ross has upset incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado to reclaim the seat he once held while serving as a state representative for North Carolina’s District 63 House race. <iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wxii/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/885" frameborder="0" height="400px" width="100%"></iframe>. Just two years ago, it was one of the closest...
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
wfmynews2.com
Election Map | County-by-county results in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Who took the lead in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson counties? With our interactive election map, you can find out which candidates led the polls in your county. This map allows you to narrow in on the vote across North Carolina. Get a look at...
Gov. Cooper veto power still intact as North Carolina GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Democrat Ross wins re-election in NC 2nd congressional district
Rep. Deborah Ross won re-election Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Christine Villaverde in the race for the state's Second Congressional district, which includes most of Wake County.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WXII 12
One-on-one with the candidates up for election in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will make their voices heard on a number of key races across the state of North Carolina. This election is known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include:. One U.S. Senate...
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
Sylva Herald
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
Where to find election results in North Carolina
The anticipation, the advertisements and the campaigning are coming to an end at long last.
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Virginia Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives
WRIC ABC 8News is your Local Election Headquarters covering Virginia elections throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back after 7 p.m. when polls close to see real-time election results for Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
WXII 12
Live updates: Election 2022 key race results and real-time updates in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Election Day 2022 is here! Get the latest election updates in real-time as WXII 12 covers key races across the state. ►Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and results should come in soon after so keep checking back for updates. Here’s a look at some of the...
wcti12.com
Don Davis vies for NC's First Congressional District seat
Snow Hill, Greene County — In Snow Hill, Don Davis’ watch party will begin at 7:30. Don Davis is vying for NC’s First Congressional District seat. Davis said he is fighting to keep the seat Democrat. District 1 covers 15 counties, and includes Pitt, Martin, Wayne, and...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
