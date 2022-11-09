ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Biden lays low on Election Day as exit polls find voters ‘dissatisfied’

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

President Biden kept a low profile Tuesday as voters told exit pollsters they were “dissatisfied” with the direction of the country and that Biden should not run again in 2024.

The president placed at least five calls to fellow Democratic leaders and made a video-streamed appearance to thank phone bank volunteers, but had no public events.

The midterm elections will shape the next two years of Biden’s term — with Republicans expected to block much of his agenda and launch oversight investigations if they retake one or both chambers of Congress.

Biden’s relative silence on Election Day isn’t unusual. His predecessor Donald Trump also had no public events in 2018, though the 45th president did attend a private evening watch party at the White House.

Preliminary exit polls pointed to a potentially bleak night for Biden and his Democratic allies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZY82_0j3hIkar00
President Biden will be laying low at the White House on Election Night with no scheduled public events.

CBS News found that about 66% of voters nationwide don’t want to see Biden run again in 2024, while just 30% wanted a Biden candidacy in 2024. It’s possible that survey skewed in favor of Republicans because Democrats disproportionately voted by mail.

Follow the Post’s up-to-the-minute coverage of Election Day 2022:

CNN’s exit polling also found that 73% of voters were “dissatisfied” or “angry” about the direction of the country. Just 25% said they were “satisfied” or “enthusiastic.”

Biden received a 45% approval rating from the CNN sample. Only 18% said their vote was cast to “support” the president and just 36% of respondents said that Biden’s policies were “helping” the country.

The CNN survey, however, suggested that abortion was a major factor among in-person voters, which could benefit Democrats who campaigned against the Supreme Court’s June reversal of Roe v. Wade.

About 32% of voters told CNN that inflation was their top issue, followed by abortion at 27% and crime and gun policy at 12% each.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Here’s what the early exit polls are telling us

Election night is just beginning, but preliminary exit poll results are already rolling in, offering a taste of what’s on voters’ minds as they cast their ballots on Tuesday. While those polls don’t necessarily reflect the election results, they offer some insight into what issues are top-of-mind for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'should not be impeaching President Biden,' Mayra Flores says

A pro-Trump House Republican and outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's border policies now opposes the idea of impeachment, pivoting with GOP leaders who are less interested in the controversial political move. Rep. Mayra Flores, a Latina who won a special election in June for the Brownsville/South Padre Island border...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big

Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

US elections – live: Biden says he will work with Republicans as they close in on taking House in midterms

With counting still underway after the 2022 midterms, control of Congress still hangs in the balance, leaving Democrats relieved while Republicans row with each other over their surprisingly weak performance.The Democrats have so far not lost any seats, and have picked up a Republican-held one in Pennsylvania, which will now be represented by John Fetterman. The final makeup of the chamber rests on Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia, all of them Democratic defences.In the latter, Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will now head to a 6 December runoff election as neither managed to net 50 per cent...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CoinDesk

Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate

Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy