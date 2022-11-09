Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
MySanAntonio
Westaim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of...
MySanAntonio
IntelGenx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter. The Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $142,000 in the period. _____. This...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
MySanAntonio
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
MySanAntonio
Rackspace Technology, Wynn Resorts rise; Cano Health falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $3.72 to $72. The casino operator's third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Bumble Inc., up $2.10 to $23.03. The online dating service reported strong third-quarter earnings. RingCentral Inc., up $8.54 to...
kitco.com
Kinross posts net earnings of $66M in Q3 as gold production from continuing operations up 61%
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kinross said that the year-over-year increase in gold production was primarily attributable to higher production at Tasiast due...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: National Grid profits surge 50% leading it to lift earnings guidance
National Grid (NG.L) saw its operating profit jump 50% to £2.1bn in the six months to September, thanks to higher revenues from its new distribution network assets in the UK. Here are some of the important figures announced today:. Earnings per share: Rose to 32.4p in the first half.
NASDAQ
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
Recycling Today
Gerdau reports strong Q3 North American earnings
Gerdau S.A., a scrap-fed electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaker that also operates scrap yards, reported 23.5 percent lower year-on-year global earnings in the third quarter of this year but has pointed to its North American operations as a bright spot. The company says its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
tipranks.com
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
