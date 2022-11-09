ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
MySanAntonio

VTEX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its third quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
MySanAntonio

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
constructiondive.com

WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance

Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
TheStreet

Disney Stock Tumbles On Expensive Streaming Gains, Q3 Earnings Miss

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Wednesday, extending their 2022 decline to around 40%, after the media and entertainment giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings amid an expensive race to overtake Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report as the world's biggest online streaming platform. Disney added...
tipranks.com

DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
kitco.com

IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
ValueWalk

GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
TheStreet

Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...

