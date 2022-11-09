Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The average estimate of...
MySanAntonio
VTEX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
LONDON (AP) _ VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its third quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
MySanAntonio
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
constructiondive.com
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance
Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
Disney Stock Tumbles On Expensive Streaming Gains, Q3 Earnings Miss
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Wednesday, extending their 2022 decline to around 40%, after the media and entertainment giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings amid an expensive race to overtake Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report as the world's biggest online streaming platform. Disney added...
kitco.com
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
kitco.com
Kinross posts net earnings of $66M in Q3 as gold production from continuing operations up 61%
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kinross said that the year-over-year increase in gold production was primarily attributable to higher production at Tasiast due...
ValueWalk
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
Comments / 0