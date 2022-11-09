Read full article on original website
racer.com
Laguna Seca starts track renovations to mark 65th anniversary
The static camera looking back at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s start/finish line revealed the first of many changes in store for the venerable road course that opened on November 9, 1957, two days prior to its first road race on Nov. 11 (pictured below). On its anniversary week for...
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
C5 Corvette Goes Mudding
The Chevrolet Corvette has been heralded in modern society as one of the most versatile sports cars on the market. Everything from drag racing to autocross can be easily accomplished with this distinctly American automobile however there is one exception to this rule. Practically nobody ever expected the car to be good off-road, that is until very recently. The shocking revelation came from a YouTube channel by the name of Westen Champlin and things went far better than anyone could have expected.
Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million?
A limited-edition Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition just sold for $1 million, but there's a reason why. The post Why Did This Mustang Sell For $1 Million? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
gmauthority.com
Two-Tone Blue 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Station Wagon For Sale
The Pontiac Bonneville was a moniker originally bestowed upon a 1954 Corvette-based GM Motorama concept car. That car never made it to production, but the Pontiac Bonneville was offered to the public in 1957 as the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. It was equipped with almost every possible option with the exception of air conditioning and the continental kit. For the 1958 model year, the Bonneville became its own model, available in either a convertible or two-door hardtop.
Gorgeous 1965 Mustang With 5-Speed Upgrade Is Ready For Your Collection
Now on the docket for the Carlisle Auctions Lakeland, Florida auction. In 1964, the Mustang created an all new segment in the automotive market. Attention was immediate and profound, and the Mustang quickly became one of America’s favorite cars. With three assembly plants working around the clock to accommodate the market, Ford added to its successes with an all new K-Code Fastback model in 1965. The K-Code Mustang featured a 271-horsepower 289-cid High-Performance V8 engine, and this example is fitted with a period correct Paxton supercharger.
This E.R.A. Cobra From Nostalgic Motoring Ltd. Boasts a 427 Side-Oiler V-8
This is a true vintage build using authentic components. Carroll Shelby was an incredible innovator in racing and performance car manufacturing for his many accomplishments in the fields. You may remember such cars as the GT350, GT500, and Shelby Cobra, but the actual brainchild of the Shelby clan was the latter option. These cars rocketed past the competition of their time, including Corvettes, Ferraris, and other European sports coupes by combining a lightweight British chassis with a big American V8 engine. These vehicles are likely the most iconic American car to ever hit a trans am or road racing course, but the issue is that they can be tough to find.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Ford Embraces #VanLife With the Off-Road Friendly Transit Trail Camper
Ford is ready to start spending more time at the campground. The Detroit giant has just unveiled a new version of its Transit commercial van called the Trail. The new model is an off-road-friendly bruiser that can easily be turned into your home away from home. One look at the Transit Trail and it’s clear it was designed for adventure. It’s been given a 3.5-inch ride height boost and its track is 2.75 inches wider than that of the standard model. It’s also been outfitted with a skid plate-style bumper, body cladding around the fenders and splash guards. Its 16-inch black wheels...
Veteran Rides In Corvette For 100th Birthday
When you’re one of the few surviving WWII veterans and you’re turning 100, your birthday is definitely a big deal. One grannie decided to celebrate a century on this planet by taking a ride in a convertible C7 Corvette and we think that’s great. After all, even at 100 we imagine the need for speed, despite the inability to drive a vehicle any longer, is still alive and well in those who are still truly living.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Street Truck Is Ready To Work: SEMA 2022
While The Blue Oval itself didn’t attend SEMA 2022 to an official capacity, that didn’t stop plenty of aftermarket tuners and parts suppliers from bring their own Ford builds to the event. Ford even highlighted a few of these vehicles, including a custom 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, a Ford F-150 Lightning Race Support truck and plenty examples of custom Ford Bronco SUVs. One of the custom trucks on the roster was a Ford Maverick Street Truck built by Leer Group.
dcnewsnow.com
First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 screams off assembly line
It’s been a long wait but the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finally in production. Production of the supercar actually started in September and the first batch was shipped out to dealerships on Thursday. The first car off the line was a 70th Anniversary Edition example with the Z07...
PCarmarket Is Selling A Virtually New 911 GT3 Touring With Just 496 Miles
Pristine, lean, and ready to ride is this Porsche’s specialty. Modern day Porsche has become a wildly different auto manufacturer compared to its older versions, in a very good way. Rather than the completely stripped down, almost primitive, sports cars of the 1950s and ‘60s, the company has turned a new leaf, one defined by tasteful performance. This particular vehicle is a perfect example of that as everything from the body to the engine reflect a certain degree of refined power. In short, this car is an apex of performance, style, class, and fun.
