Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Windy and cold the next few days: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 10
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
KELOLAND TV
Storm Center Update; Rain, snow, and ice all ahead for KELOLAND
The first significant winter storm of the season is moving into KELOLAND today. Winter storm warnings will go into effect for areas in red today into tomorrow. A blizzard warning has been issued for the Mobridge area. We also want to highlight the significant icing threat in pink includes the...
KELOLAND TV
DTWN restaurant fire, bell ringers needed, colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, Nov. 10. District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan will not be heading to Pierre this January. A Rapid City woman hit by a truck last month has died. The...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed.
moodycountyenterprise.com
Still in “pretty good shape”
Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton’s WNAX hits 100
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 100th birthday is no small feat, but that’s what a radio station broadcasting out of Yankton is celebrating on Wednesday; WNAX marked their century today at Pifer’s Auction & Realty, near Worthing, S.D. “You know what’s fascinating is the fact that...
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at voter turnout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Officials Submit Check Plans For First Phase Of Hwy 75 Project
Sioux Center, Iowa — Work on Highway 75 through Sioux Center is slated to begin next spring. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja gives us a progress update. City officials tell us that they want a corridor that will safely serve the community and visitors, offer safe pedestrian use, and welcome travelers to the community.
KELOLAND TV
Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
KELOLAND TV
Getting gun ready for deer hunting with Outdoor Campus
Deer hunting season is about to get underway in South Dakota, West River hunters will be hitting the fields starting this Saturday, followed by East River hunters a week later. That means it’s time to dig out the camo and the blaze orange, and make sure you’ve got plenty of ammo on hand. But if you haven’t touched your rifle since last season, here’s your reminder that you probably want to think twice before heading out and trusting your luck with the gun’s sight and it’s safety. Brittany Kaye recently headed out to the Garretson’s Sportmen’s Club with Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, to make sure she’s gun-ready to hunt.
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
hubcityradio.com
New walking bridge in Yankton dedicated on Monday
YANKTON, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The new walking bridge at Westside Park in Yankton was dedicated Monday. The Avera Health Foundation helped with the reconstruction of the pond, island and bridge with a two hundred-thousand-dollar donation. Mayor Stephanie Moser said it’s a major part of the park reconstruction. Moser says they appreciate...
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites man near Sioux Falls park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man. Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.
Comments / 0