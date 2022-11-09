Deer hunting season is about to get underway in South Dakota, West River hunters will be hitting the fields starting this Saturday, followed by East River hunters a week later. That means it’s time to dig out the camo and the blaze orange, and make sure you’ve got plenty of ammo on hand. But if you haven’t touched your rifle since last season, here’s your reminder that you probably want to think twice before heading out and trusting your luck with the gun’s sight and it’s safety. Brittany Kaye recently headed out to the Garretson’s Sportmen’s Club with Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, to make sure she’s gun-ready to hunt.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO