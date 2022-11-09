ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Narragansett sends incumbents back to school board, council

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Three of the incumbents on Narragansett’s Town Council will keep their seats for another two years. Current President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno garnered the most votes, 3,633, in the nonpartisan election to council. The unofficial numbers include in-person, mail and early ballots. Following her...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WCVB

Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Woonsocket Call

Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy

In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI

