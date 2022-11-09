Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats cruise to victory in NK town, school races
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In a crowded field of 18 local candidates, seven Democrats swept their way to victory Tuesday night in North Kingstown for critical seats on the Town Council and School Committee. With unofficial results in for all 10 polling places, it appears as if the town...
independentri.com
Election 2022: Narragansett sends incumbents back to school board, council
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Three of the incumbents on Narragansett’s Town Council will keep their seats for another two years. Current President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno garnered the most votes, 3,633, in the nonpartisan election to council. The unofficial numbers include in-person, mail and early ballots. Following her...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
McKee wins 1st full term as RI governor
Dan McKee has defeated Ashley Kalus in the race for Rhode Island governor, 12 News projects, earning himself his first full term in office.
ABC6.com
Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
MAP: Here’s where voter turnout was strong – and weak – in RI
See where each city and town stands compared with four years ago.
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island voters to decide key races for governor, Congress, and more
(WJAR) — The polls are open in Rhode Island, and voters will decide key races in the Ocean State. One of the biggest races is for Rhode Island Governor. Incumbent Governor Dan McKee is seeking his first full term. He is facing Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. This race had...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket voters back measure to build new high school on McCoy Stadium property
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Voters in Pawtucket on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that would see the demolition of McCoy Stadium. Question 4 asked voters to approve a $330 million bond to build a new high school on the McCoy property. McCoy Stadium has sat empty since the Pawtucket...
Cicilline wins 7th term in RI’s 1st Congressional District
Democrat David Cicilline has defeated GOP challenger Allen Waters in the race for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, WPRI 12 projects.
Woonsocket Call
Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
Amore chosen as RI’s next secretary of state
Democrat Gregg Amore and Republican Pat Cortellessa are running in Tuesday’s race to be Rhode Island’s next secretary of state, the top elections official.
Valley Breeze
New representatives on Town Council, School Committee, and state representatives
SMITHFIELD – Democrats maintained control of the five-member Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while Republicans took control of the School Committee. For council, incumbents Sean Kilduff and T. Michael Lawton, Democrats, were re-elected to the board alongside Democrat John Tassoni.
James Diossa elected as RI’s next treasurer
Voters will decide Tuesday whether to elect Democrat James Diossa or Republican James Lathrop as the Rhode Island's next general treasurer, with responsibility for overseeing the $10 billion state pension fund.
iheart.com
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island voters approve millions in bond funding for schools, environment
Rhode Island voters on Tuesday approved two of three bond questions that were on the statewide ballot. The third appeared to be headed toward passage. Voters authorized spending $250 million on Rhode Island school buildings and $50 million on environmental and recreational initiatives. Question 1 sought $100 million for improvements...
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
