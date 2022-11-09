In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.

