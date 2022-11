The Texas A&M football program has reached an inflection point. The recent five-game slide and overall poor offensive showing this year have caused many to start calling for the firing of various staffers and an overhaul of head coach Jimbo Fisher’s trademark offensive philosophy. Bowl eligibility hangs in the balance, with the Aggies needing to win out in order to reach six wins.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO