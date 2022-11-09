ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings

Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former First-Round Pick Joins Packers

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and currently sit at 3-6. If the season ended today, they’d be picking No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Clearly, there’s something wrong with this team and the back-to-back MVP. As an attempt at fixing some of these issues, a former first-round pick joins the Packers on the defensive side of the ball.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

WR Battle Looms for Vikings

Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 10

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17, with a win that secured a 4.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a fifth consecutive game. Against Washington, Minnesota’s offense went to sleep for about three quarters while the defense fired up its best game of 2022. In the end, the offense awoke and finished off Taylor Heinicke’s team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VT Breakdown: Vikes Take Command of the NFC in Washington

The Vikings are 7-1 and tied for the second-best record in the league. Let me say again . . . the Vikings are . . . oh, never mind, just read it again. It’s not a misprint. With a 20-17 win over the Commanders in Washington, the Vikings are on a 6-game streak and they’ve all been one-score games. Last year they lost eight of those games. This is quite amazing to all those Purple fans and observers, so let’s get used to it. We need to embrace these tight-knit, one score games, because they are very good at winning them, and who knows if they will abate anytime soon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

An Emerging Rookie and Other Week 9 Vikings Takeaways

Like almost every week, the Vikings pulled off another comeback win. This time, the Commanders lost their 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are cruising to a division championship with a 4.5-game lead after all other NFC North teams once again lost. We learned a few things about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings TE Bolts for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are nearing elimination from the AFC playoff race, but Josh McDaniels’ team is still making roster moves. On Thursday, the Raiders signed Minnesota Vikings tight end Jacob Hollister from Minnesota’s practice squad — on the same day that Raiders TE Darren Waller hit injured reserve.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings

As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Backup QBs Are People, Too.

Through eight games of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are 7-1, but if you look under the hood, you may find one of the weaker teams ever to stake that claim. The Vikings have won ugly quite a bit this season, but they’ve also avoided some of their competition at full strength. Is that really a reason to knock them, though?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Once-Promising Viking Cut by Another Team

Sometimes NFL general managers and draft pundits really nail a collegiate class. But the process isn’t an exact science. One recent Minnesota Vikings example of the latter is Wyatt Davis, a once-promising offensive guard from Ohio State. And after failing to catch on with Minnesota, Davis was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Dustin Baker’s Midseason NFL Power Rankings

The NFL season is at a midpoint, and the Buffalo Bills are favored to win the whole shebang, while the Houston Texans are trending toward the first overall pick in April. The league’s pecking order will tremor violently in the next nine weeks — it always does — but let’s glance at power rankings through Week 9.
VikingsTerritory

Notes from the North: Finding Ways to Win

Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy