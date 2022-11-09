Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Related
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
Former First-Round Pick Joins Packers
The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and currently sit at 3-6. If the season ended today, they’d be picking No. 10 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Clearly, there’s something wrong with this team and the back-to-back MVP. As an attempt at fixing some of these issues, a former first-round pick joins the Packers on the defensive side of the ball.
WR Battle Looms for Vikings
Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 10
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17, with a win that secured a 4.5-game lead atop the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers dropped a fifth consecutive game. Against Washington, Minnesota’s offense went to sleep for about three quarters while the defense fired up its best game of 2022. In the end, the offense awoke and finished off Taylor Heinicke’s team.
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
VT Breakdown: Vikes Take Command of the NFC in Washington
The Vikings are 7-1 and tied for the second-best record in the league. Let me say again . . . the Vikings are . . . oh, never mind, just read it again. It’s not a misprint. With a 20-17 win over the Commanders in Washington, the Vikings are on a 6-game streak and they’ve all been one-score games. Last year they lost eight of those games. This is quite amazing to all those Purple fans and observers, so let’s get used to it. We need to embrace these tight-knit, one score games, because they are very good at winning them, and who knows if they will abate anytime soon.
Vikings vs. Cowboys will not be flexed to Sunday night in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to be flexed into primetime during week 11 when they host the Dallas Cowboys. The decision needed to be made by Tuesday morning and per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings will not be flexed into primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers get that spot.
An Emerging Rookie and Other Week 9 Vikings Takeaways
Like almost every week, the Vikings pulled off another comeback win. This time, the Commanders lost their 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are cruising to a division championship with a 4.5-game lead after all other NFC North teams once again lost. We learned a few things about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings TE Bolts for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are nearing elimination from the AFC playoff race, but Josh McDaniels’ team is still making roster moves. On Thursday, the Raiders signed Minnesota Vikings tight end Jacob Hollister from Minnesota’s practice squad — on the same day that Raiders TE Darren Waller hit injured reserve.
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
Backup QBs Are People, Too.
Through eight games of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings are 7-1, but if you look under the hood, you may find one of the weaker teams ever to stake that claim. The Vikings have won ugly quite a bit this season, but they’ve also avoided some of their competition at full strength. Is that really a reason to knock them, though?
Once-Promising Viking Cut by Another Team
Sometimes NFL general managers and draft pundits really nail a collegiate class. But the process isn’t an exact science. One recent Minnesota Vikings example of the latter is Wyatt Davis, a once-promising offensive guard from Ohio State. And after failing to catch on with Minnesota, Davis was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
PurplePTSD: Former Viking in SF, Peterson Staying Put, Josh Allen’s status
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Tajae Sharpe has a new NFL home — the San...
Dustin Baker’s Midseason NFL Power Rankings
The NFL season is at a midpoint, and the Buffalo Bills are favored to win the whole shebang, while the Houston Texans are trending toward the first overall pick in April. The league’s pecking order will tremor violently in the next nine weeks — it always does — but let’s glance at power rankings through Week 9.
Vikings vs. Bills spread drops to 3.5 points
The Minnesota Vikings saw the line open up as high as 9.5 and Tipico Sportsbook had the line at 7.5 as of Sunday night. As of Wednesday morning, the line had dropped all the way down to 3.5 points with the Bills still as the favorite. The line movement is...
Notes from the North: Finding Ways to Win
Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
