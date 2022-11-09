ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecoinrise.com

Twitter Files Application to Operate as Payment Processor

With the sole aim of broadening its reach into the financial business, Twitter recently registered with the U.S Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to become a payment processor. According to a release by the New York Times on November 9, the registration enables the platform to get various ways to...
dailyhodl.com

Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023

Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
bitcoinist.com

Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry

Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
thecoinrise.com

Coinmetro secures over $7M funds at $180 million valuation

Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, has finalized a strategic funding round that resulted in the company securing 7 million euros (around $7 million). This round was supported by three angel investors and 100 current shareholders. According to the announcement by the company, its valuation has seen a significant increase to $180...
thecoinrise.com

LBRY Lose Securities Law Violation Lawsuit to SEC

Blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network LBRY has lost a lawsuit to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the sale of native LBC tokens as securities. According to the federal court which ruled over the civil action, LBRY violated securities laws in the process of putting up LBC...
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 9 November 2022

Bitcoin price analysis for 9 November 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that sellers try to take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
u.today

XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
thecoinrise.com

Coin Listing on BitYard – Agency For Listing on Crypto Exchanges

Getting a token or Coin Listing on BitYard, a mainstream digital currency trading platform is supposed to be a simple exercise, however, this is not always so. This is because there is high competition to list on these exchanges, per the requirements to list which differ from one exchange to the other.
Gizmodo

DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.

