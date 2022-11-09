Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Twitter Files Application to Operate as Payment Processor
With the sole aim of broadening its reach into the financial business, Twitter recently registered with the U.S Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to become a payment processor. According to a release by the New York Times on November 9, the registration enables the platform to get various ways to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, Says Firm Will be Releasing Audited Proof of Reserves
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said that they’ve shared the belief that it “should be necessary for crypto platforms to publicly share proof of reserves” and Crypto.com will be publishing their audited proof of reserves. According to the company CEO, this is “a critical moment for the...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
Stuart Varney on FTX 'collapsing': Trust in cryptocurrencies is fading fast
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses cryptocurrencies taking a massive hit as FTX teeters on the brink of collapse after Binance refuses to bail it out.
Column: A cryptocurrency billionaire implodes, showing that the whole field is built on quicksand
For a while there, Sam Bankman-Fried looked like the real thing. Now 30, the MIT graduate had become the cryptocurrency ecosystem’s most visible and credible billionaire, with a fortune estimated at more than $26 billion at its peak. Bankman-Fried looked like a political kingmaker, contributing nearly $900,000 to the...
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
NEWSBTC
A New Crypto Casino Metaverse Is Making Headlines as the First Crypto-Based Slots Builder
WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) renDoge (Wrapped DogeCoin) WBTC – A game changer for the bitcoin casino scene. Recently, iGaming sites has started to accept various cryptos but primarily the big one, Bitcoin. This is something that has been integrated into this new project of Zamsino. Integrating WBTC as a deposit...
thecoinrise.com
Coinmetro secures over $7M funds at $180 million valuation
Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, has finalized a strategic funding round that resulted in the company securing 7 million euros (around $7 million). This round was supported by three angel investors and 100 current shareholders. According to the announcement by the company, its valuation has seen a significant increase to $180...
thecoinrise.com
LBRY Lose Securities Law Violation Lawsuit to SEC
Blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network LBRY has lost a lawsuit to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the sale of native LBC tokens as securities. According to the federal court which ruled over the civil action, LBRY violated securities laws in the process of putting up LBC...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 November 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 November 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the third day of this week, it seems that sellers try to take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
u.today
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
thecoinrise.com
Coin Listing on BitYard – Agency For Listing on Crypto Exchanges
Getting a token or Coin Listing on BitYard, a mainstream digital currency trading platform is supposed to be a simple exercise, however, this is not always so. This is because there is high competition to list on these exchanges, per the requirements to list which differ from one exchange to the other.
Gizmodo
DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
Comments / 0