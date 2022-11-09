Read full article on original website
Republican Chavez-DeRemer defeats progressive who took down Biden-backed Oregon Democrat
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is projected to have won the race to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Tuesday, beating progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The Associated Press called the race Sunday afternoon, making Chavez-DeRemer the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon. The seat is also another crucial pickup for Republicans as they...
Graham backs calls for delay in Senate leadership election
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Sunday that Senate Republicans should delay leadership elections set for Wednesday, joining other GOP lawmakers pushing for a pause at least until the Georgia Senate race is decided. “In light of #GASen runoff, it would be appropriate to delay Senate leadership elections until we...
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
When are House and Senate leadership elections?
The unexpected midterm results have shaken up House and Senate leadership elections on both sides of the aisle. Democrats fended off a feared red wave and held onto control of the Senate, while the GOP is likely to secure a slim majority in the House, though even that’s not guaranteed with a number of races still too close to call.
Hogan calls Trump’s attack on Youngkin ‘racist’ and ‘Asian hate’
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday called Trump’s recent attack on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) “racist” and “Asian hate against a white governor.”. Trump took a swing at Youngkin amid talk this week that the rising GOP star might make a presidential bid in 2024.
U.S. to sanction military procurement network aiding Russia, Yellen says
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
