Read full article on original website
Pablo Curley
1d ago
Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Senate Paul's your 3rd Times Best wishes for Senate Office.🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
Reply
5
Pablo Curley
1d ago
It's Time to calling Up to Impeachment Procedure against Biden and Harris in 2023 Now!!! Congrats to Randy Paul's, ♥️❤️♥️♥️♥️
Reply(3)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
J.D. Vance Just Won His Senate Race in Ohio. Don’t Blame Tim Ryan.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan ran a good campaign for US Senate. J.D. Vance ran a middling one. But Vance will be Ohio’s next senator for the simple reason that Ohio is now unquestionably a red state. With more than 90 percent of votes in, Vance leads by 7 points, and national outlets have called the race.
WLWT 5
Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection In Michigan House Race The Whole Country Was Watching
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is projected to win reelection in what turned out to be one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, according to the Associated Press. Slotkin, first elected to Congress as part of the 2018 backlash against former President Donald Trump, was running...
The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate
DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races
These races could flip the both bodies of Congress.
Rubio defeats Demings in Senate race
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marco Rubio has defeated Val Deming in the U.S. Senate race in Florida, becoming a victor in one of the most expensive senate races in the country, according to early results. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rubio is ahead of Demings with 56%...
US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Sen. Patty Murray wins a sixth term, defeating Tiffany Smiley
(The Center Square) – Washington state Republicans' hopes of defeating longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, were dashed by Tuesday night election results. ABC News, NBC News, The New York Times, and CNN all called the race for Murray. According to initial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary...
Outsider Rick Caruso leading in Los Angeles mayoral race against Rep. Karen Bass
Business tycoon Rick Caruso has pulled out a surprising early lead for mayor in the Los Angeles midterm election, leaving the Democratic Party machine candidate Rep. Karen Bass trailing behind by 3 percentage points.
Van Orden leads in Wisconsin House race sought as GOP flip
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Derrick Van Orden was leading the race for a western Wisconsin congressional seat early Wednesday, hoping to win a spot in the House less than two years after he was seen near the U.S. Capitol on the day insurrectionists breached the building. Van Orden led Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff by about 4 percentage points with about 75% of the vote counted. Van Orden is among a handful of people who were in Washington the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection and are now running for Congress. The former Navy SEAL has denied taking any part, but Pfaff argued to voters that his presence should be disqualifying. The two were seeking a seat held by longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind before Kind, who narrowly defeated Van Orden in 2020, chose not to seek another term.
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
Idaho State Journal
Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for...
Rep. Sharice Davids Beats Back Challenge In Redrawn Kansas District
Davids beat former health care executive Amanda Adkins despite competing in a more Republican-leaning district in suburban Kansas City.
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
WLWT 5
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning...
Comments / 7