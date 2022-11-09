ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

By Bill Shannon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHoQi_0j3hGWXf00

( WTAJ ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania.

The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

Winners in Pennsylvania

According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, one ticket sold matched five of the numbers but missed the actual Powerball number to win $1,000,000.

Another 10 players in Pennsylvania matched four of the numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Five players matched the same with Power play for $100,000.

While there was a technical issue that delayed the drawing, Monday’s winning Powerball numbers ended up being the following:

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

Winning Numbers: 10  33  41  47  56
Powerball: 10
Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 01  21  27  29  40
Powerball: 18

Since the jackpot was won, the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will be worth an estimated $20 million and ready to climb again.

This is the first jackpot since Aug. 3, meaning there 40 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mynbc5.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
VERMONT STATE
wtae.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at GetGo

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It wasn't the big jackpot, but someone has a $1 million winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The ticket was sold at GetGo on Hayden Boulevard (Route 51), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Ten PA Lottery Powerball tickets sold totaling $3.2M

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is recognizing 10 winning Powerball® tickets from the Saturday drawing that are worth a combined total of $3.2 million. The winnings include two prizes worth $1 million sold in Bucks and Allegheny counties and eight other prizes worth $150,000 sold in Montgomery, Columbia, Blair, and Allegheny counties. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for  $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Best Beer Cities in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Pennsylvania. Now, one Pennsylvania hotspot has been dubbed one of the best beer cities in America, and it’s a popular one. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
