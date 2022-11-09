Multiple big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
( WTAJ ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is gone after one person was able to claim the massive $2.03 billion Powerball Monday night, but there are also a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania.
The $2.03 billion jackpot went to one single ticket that was sold in California.1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
Winners in Pennsylvania
According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, one ticket sold matched five of the numbers but missed the actual Powerball number to win $1,000,000.
Another 10 players in Pennsylvania matched four of the numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Five players matched the same with Power play for $100,000.
While there was a technical issue that delayed the drawing, Monday’s winning Powerball numbers ended up being the following:Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
Winning Numbers: 10 33 41 47 56
Powerball: 10
Power Play: 02
Double Play Winning Numbers: 01 21 27 29 40
Powerball: 18
Since the jackpot was won, the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will be worth an estimated $20 million and ready to climb again.
This is the first jackpot since Aug. 3, meaning there 40 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
