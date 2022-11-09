Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hit
Monday evenings are not the best night of the week to go out and eat. The staff, including servers, line chefs, and others, are wiped out from the weekend rush. Some of the food leftover from the weekend gets used up on Monday evenings even though it shouldn't be; it just happens.
sierranewsonline.com
Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
List of Veterans Day events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to honor Veterans Day this year.
KMPH.com
New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
Housing Watch: New affordable housing complex in Fresno's Chinatown
"The Monarch" in the Chinatown area is quickly taking shape and people may start moving in before the new year.
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
yourcentralvalley.com
Rising demand for California blueberries
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Data from RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness shows demand for blueberries is growing in both the U.S. and around the world. Experts expect that demand to get even higher as blueberries gain popularity in China and other regions. According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau,...
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
Hanford Sentinel
Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland
Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
sierranewsonline.com
The Elderberry House in Oakhurst Welcomes Two New Chefs
OAKHURST — Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House in Oakhurst are very excited to welcome two new, award-winning chefs to their fine establishment. Chef Chris Flint oversees the culinary operations of Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House as well as their sister properties First & Oak and their soon-to-debut restaurant, The Mulholland.
Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition. No other information has been released […]
