Fresno, CA

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA

Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA
fresyes.com

Fresno Through the Years

Here’s another great old video from KMJ-TV, Fresno’s first television station. 2:10 Bandits and Thieves! Juan Soto, Joaquin Murrieta, & Pegleg Smith. 2:30 San Francisco Syndicate. 4:10 Fresno’s First Merchant Jim Faber. 4:20 Land at $3 an Acre!. 4:53 a total of 55 Buildings in Fresno –...
FRESNO, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.

In 2002, 10-year-old Tiana Nechelle Martin and her 12 and 14-year-old sisters moved in with their aunt, Tamara Lynette Robinson. The girls moved in with their aunt and her 2-year-old daughter in the 4400 block of West Avalon Avenue in Fresno, California. Their mother, Tina Jackson, lost her job and could no longer afford to take care of her children. The Fresno Bee described Tamara as a protective and caring woman.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) –  An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Rising demand for California blueberries

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Data from RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness shows demand for blueberries is growing in both the U.S. and around the world. Experts expect that demand to get even higher as blueberries gain popularity in China and other regions. According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland

Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
HANFORD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

The Elderberry House in Oakhurst Welcomes Two New Chefs

OAKHURST — Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House in Oakhurst are very excited to welcome two new, award-winning chefs to their fine establishment. Chef Chris Flint oversees the culinary operations of Château du Sureau and The Elderberry House as well as their sister properties First & Oak and their soon-to-debut restaurant, The Mulholland.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in Kingsburg Wednesday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies say the man was shot in the area of Stroud and 10th Avenue near or at an apartment complex in Kingsburg. There is no word on the victim’s condition.  No other information has been released […]
KINGSBURG, CA

