GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO