KSNB Local4
NDOT closes section of Hwy 136 in south central Nebraska
WEBSTER/NUCKOLLS COUNTIES, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior due to gusty southerly winds. The winds are picking up dust off a recent burn scar leading to poor visibility in the area. Just last week, the Nuckolls...
KSNB Local4
New developments coming to Railside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
Kearney Hub
Hot-shooting Bemidji State tops Lopers 96-90
DULUTH, Minn. — Bemidji State blistered the nets from 3-point range in a 96-90 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Friday afternoon. The Beavers made 17 of 27 shots (63 percent) from beyond the arc to win the season opener for both teams at the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, Minnesota. UNK tried to keep pace, making 15 of 33, including a half-court, buzzer-beater at intermission by Cam Binder that pulled the Lopers within a point, 49-48. But the Beavers never let up.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board
KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet. He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3. Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday,...
Kearney Hub
Geraldine 'Gerry' Humphries
HOLDREGE — Geraldine Fae “Gerry” Humphries, 83, of Holdrege, died on November 3, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. onSaturday, Nov. 26 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Private family inurnment...
Kearney Hub
Kenney, Wilmot win area Board of Regents seats
KEARNEY — Paul Kenney was out in the stiff wind Wednesday smiling as he picked up his campaign signs. He was reelected Tuesday to his second six-year term on the District 6 Board of Regents. He defeated Julie Hehnke of Grand Island. Unofficial results gave Kenney 34,532 votes to...
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said that two people have been arrested following a multi-agency effort from an ongoing investigation that was being done by the Lexington Police Department. It was reported that the CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. NSP said that Wednesday morning, the...
Kearney Hub
Three Bearcats sign letters of intent
KEARNEY — Kearney High senior Haidyn Skeen knows she faces a learning curve and she can’t wait. Skeen signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to compete in track and field at NCAA Division I University of North Dakota. She joined volleyball setter Elli Mehlin and baseball pitcher/outfielder...
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (35) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: 2 newcomers, 1 incumbent to sit on KPS board
KEARNEY — Two new candidates for the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education were the top vote getters in the general election. The unofficial final results Tuesday evening saw newcomer Paul Hazard with the most votes of 6,217 or 21.2%. Following behind Hazard was John D. Icenogle with 5,507 votes or 18.8%. Incumbent Drew Blessing secured the third and final seat on the board with 5,279 votes or 18%.
Kearney Hub
Honoring Our Veterans: Roofing and siding company has mission to help veterans
Veteran Roofing is on a mission. According to the company’s founder, John Larson, “our mission is to provide the best quality roofing and siding services in Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings, while also supporting veterans.”. Larson has a long history of service and patriotism. He spent 11 years...
unkantelope.com
Students report two attempted robberies to UNK PD
Two attempted robberies took place the weekend before Halloween. One attempt happened outside of Antelope Hall and the other occurred off campus. Both victims were female students from UNK. According to the Kearney Police Department incident report, Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, is a suspect for both attempts. Todd...
Kearney Hub
Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation
The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
Kearney Hub
ELECTION RESULTS: Buschkoetter and Moore win seats on Kearney City Council
KEARNEY — The stay-at-home mother in her second race for the Kearney City Council said that, win or lose, she hopes her campaign spurs Kearney residents to think hard about giving back to their community. “My goal was to get others involved and active. If I can do that,...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state trooper finds $20,000 worth of fentanyl pills in car stopped along I-80
OMAHA -- A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found more than 900 suspected fentanyl pills worth an estimated $20,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Just after 9 p.m. Monday, a trooper checked on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Gibbon, which is east of Kearney. The trooper reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the car.
