Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
I brought my kids to the new 'Encanto' experience at Camp. It surpassed my expectations and was pretty magical.
I took my two daughters, 5 and 6, to the new "Encanto" experience at Camp in New York. I was surprised at how much attention to detail there was, and my kids loved it. During the experience, which lasts about an hour, children can explore all the characters' rooms.
Ribbon cutting to be held for new pickleball courts in Kleiner Park
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. for new pickleball courts at Kleiner Park in Meridian. The four new courts are located in the northwest corner of Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park at 1900 N Records Avenue. The construction...
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
