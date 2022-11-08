Read full article on original website
FTX CEO Informs Investors of Likely Bankruptcy Without Capital
Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX has seen better days than the current state in which it finds itself. With the reality of insolvency that has dawned on the exchange, the FTX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has informed its investors that they may have to file for bankruptcy if they do not get more cash injection to settle the $8 billion shortfall.
Global Payment Platform Ping Secures $15M in Seed Round
Ping, the first global payment platform for freelancers announced that it has raised a seed capital of $15 million. The funding round was organized to further expand its operations from Latin America to new regions. This funding series was spearheaded by Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator that invests in...
CySEC Orders FTX Europe to Suspend Operation in the Region
The effect of the FTX crisis has surged through almost all its businesses including its subsidiaries and they have been affected by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and discussions. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus (CySEC) has ordered the FTX Europe arm to suspend its operation in the European...
Sequoia’s investment in FTX has not affected its fund
Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, has written down its investment in the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to zero. It is worth noting that the firm was one of the investors in the exchange’s $900 million investment round in July 2021, which helped increase the exchange’s valuation to $18 billion.
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
Gofaizen & Sherle Introduce Full-Cycle Online Accounting In Lithuania
Gofaizen & Sherle is a legal and business consulting firm specializing in digital asset-based businesses, financial institutions and investment funds. Having been founded in September 2021, the company has successfully gained a portfolio of hundreds of different projects for numerous clients all over the world. Now, Gofaizen & Sherle is...
Binance decides not to acquire FTX after closer evaluation
Just one day after agreeing to save FTX by acquiring it on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has driven away from its commitment. Binance finds mismanagement of user deposits on FTX. The announcement released on Wednesday stated that even Binance was unable to help FTX with...
BlockFi announces withdrawal suspension amid the ongoing FTX crisis
After the collapse of FTX, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it will be scaling back operations. In a tweet, the company explained that it has temporarily suspended withdrawals due to the “lack of clarity” surrounding the current status of FTX. Customers were also advised not to add funds to the company’s wallet or interest accounts.
Beleaguered FTX Goes Under California Regulator’s Investigation
Globally, regulators seem to be mulling the idea of launching several probes into the FTX ongoing crisis which has left the exchange on the verge of collapse. Apart from the investigation from the local regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced its plan to investigate the failure of FTX.
Sam-Bankman-Fried Resigns as FTX CEO Amid Bankruptcy Filing
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has resigned after the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. Interestingly, this marks the fall of one of crypto’s largest behemoths and his suite of high-ranking businesses including his crypto exchanges MD trading ventures.
Galaxy Digital Reveals $76.8 Million Exposure to FTX
American digital asset and blockchain leader, Galaxy Digital in its financial reports for the third quarter has revealed an exposure of about $76.8 million in cash and cryptocurrencies to now troubled FTX. According to the report, Galaxy Digital will significantly lower this exposure to about 38% as it is currently...
Troubled Vauld Receive Moratorium Extension Till Jan 20th
Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Vauld which has been going through a bankruptcy process after halting withdrawal on its platform in July has received a moratorium extension till January 2023, according to an email sent to its creditors. Specifically, the Peter Thiel-backed digital asset company now has until January 20th to come up with an efficient restructuring plan under the new creditor protection.
FV Bank Becomes First Commonwealth Digital Assets Custodian
United States-licensed global digital bank FinTech Ventures popularly regarded as FV Bank is now the first bank of the Commonwealth to launch a digital assets custody service. The crypto bank which is registered in Puerto Rico offers a range of vertically-integrated suites of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to its U.S and international clients.
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
Bakkt Release Q3 Report, Records 73% Increase in Crypto Conversion Volume
Digital assets service provider Bakkt Holdings has released its earnings and operational report for the third quarter which ended in September. Based on the listings in the Q3 report, Bakkt digital assets conversion volume of $182 million increased up to 73% year-over-year. The increase was quoted to be due to loyalty redemption related to increased travel activity.
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Further Investigates FTX Crisis
According to the local newspaper Tribune, the problems at the FTX exchange are currently being investigated by the Bahamian regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. This is owing to the fact that FTX Digital Market is an FTX unit licensed in the Bahamas under a newly enacted law that...
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
Financial Services Authority will now control the crypto industry in Indonesia
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) in Indonesia is set to be given authority over the cryptocurrency market and investments. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister, has announced the country will transfer the authority to OJK in order to better safeguard consumer interests which is presently under the country’s Trade Ministry and the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Authority.
Industry Veteran Phillip Gillespie Resigns as B2C2’s CEO
Phillip Gillespie, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of digital assets pioneer and liquidity provider B2C2 has stepped down from his position in the firm. Remarkably, Gillespie was the one who supervised the company’s takeover by Japanese bank SBI Financial Services. Henceforth, he will focus on taking the role of...
