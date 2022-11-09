ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million

(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
thecoinrise.com

Coinmetro secures over $7M funds at $180 million valuation

Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, has finalized a strategic funding round that resulted in the company securing 7 million euros (around $7 million). This round was supported by three angel investors and 100 current shareholders. According to the announcement by the company, its valuation has seen a significant increase to $180...
thecoinrise.com

GMX secures $4M from Avalanche Foundation in AVAX tokens

GMX, a cryptocurrency exchange startup, will receive $4 million in AVAX tokens. The funding comes from Avalanche‘s incentive program, which aims to expand the platform’s DeFi ecosystem. These incentives are part of Avalanche Chase, a $180 million liquidity incentivization campaign designed to attract new consumers and improve decentralized...
thecoinrise.com

Binance decides not to acquire FTX after closer evaluation

Just one day after agreeing to save FTX by acquiring it on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has driven away from its commitment. Binance finds mismanagement of user deposits on FTX. The announcement released on Wednesday stated that even Binance was unable to help FTX with...
thecoinrise.com

Copper Reserves $500M as Insurance For its Crypto Offering

London-based cryptocurrency custodian Copper has set aside $500 million as insurance cover for digital assets in cold storage. The cover was arranged by British-American multinational insurer Aon (AON) which utilized the services of a panel of insurers experts led by Canopius, a Lloyd’s of London syndicate. The level of...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and crypto here to stay despite market turmoil: Community

Despite crypto markets being on a downturn, members of the community have expressed their undying faith that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are here to stay. Even with the FTX and Alameda Research debacle highlighting issues within the crypto market, a community member urged others not to be stressed. The Twitter user argued that the crisis was only a black swan event that only FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and a few others could have seen coming. The community member believes that despite this, crypto is still here to stay.
thecoinrise.com

BlockFi Reopens its Interest Yield Product For US Accredited Investors

Crypto lending platform BlockFi has announced the relaunch of its reward program dubbed BlockFi Yield for accredited investors. Beginning at the end of 2022, this program will be available in its beta version to selected US clients, afterwards, it will be available to all US clients at the start of the new year. This class of investors will now be able to earn interest on digital assets with BlockFi yield.
decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO Says Company Doesn't Have 'Any Material Exposure' to FTX or Alameda

Brian Armstrong addressed concerns about his firm's stability after Binance announced its FTX buyout. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address concerns about his firm's exposure to FTX in light of the announced acquisition of FTX by Binance, saying first that he has a lot of sympathy for everyone involved in the current situation with FTX.
thecoinrise.com

Binance CEO Turns Down Alameda Research Buyout Offer

Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, the Chief Executive Officer of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the company’s lack of interest in selling out its FTX tokens (FTT) holdings to Alameda Research as offered by the latter. Binance CEO announced that the exchange would be liquidating its FTT shares...
thecoinrise.com

Riot Blockchain reports a net loss of $36M in its quarterly revenue

Riot Blockchain, the largest Bitcoin mining operation in the world, reported a net loss of $36.6 million in its quarterly revenue report. The Colorado-based firm’s sales of $46.3 million was down 28% from the $54.2 million that had been anticipated. Many Bitcoin miners have been hit hard by the...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT

Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.

