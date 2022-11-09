Read full article on original website
Related
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
thecoinrise.com
Coinmetro secures over $7M funds at $180 million valuation
Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, has finalized a strategic funding round that resulted in the company securing 7 million euros (around $7 million). This round was supported by three angel investors and 100 current shareholders. According to the announcement by the company, its valuation has seen a significant increase to $180...
thecoinrise.com
GMX secures $4M from Avalanche Foundation in AVAX tokens
GMX, a cryptocurrency exchange startup, will receive $4 million in AVAX tokens. The funding comes from Avalanche‘s incentive program, which aims to expand the platform’s DeFi ecosystem. These incentives are part of Avalanche Chase, a $180 million liquidity incentivization campaign designed to attract new consumers and improve decentralized...
thecoinrise.com
Binance decides not to acquire FTX after closer evaluation
Just one day after agreeing to save FTX by acquiring it on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has driven away from its commitment. Binance finds mismanagement of user deposits on FTX. The announcement released on Wednesday stated that even Binance was unable to help FTX with...
thecoinrise.com
Copper Reserves $500M as Insurance For its Crypto Offering
London-based cryptocurrency custodian Copper has set aside $500 million as insurance cover for digital assets in cold storage. The cover was arranged by British-American multinational insurer Aon (AON) which utilized the services of a panel of insurers experts led by Canopius, a Lloyd’s of London syndicate. The level of...
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock
Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin and crypto here to stay despite market turmoil: Community
Despite crypto markets being on a downturn, members of the community have expressed their undying faith that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are here to stay. Even with the FTX and Alameda Research debacle highlighting issues within the crypto market, a community member urged others not to be stressed. The Twitter user argued that the crisis was only a black swan event that only FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and a few others could have seen coming. The community member believes that despite this, crypto is still here to stay.
thecoinrise.com
BlockFi Reopens its Interest Yield Product For US Accredited Investors
Crypto lending platform BlockFi has announced the relaunch of its reward program dubbed BlockFi Yield for accredited investors. Beginning at the end of 2022, this program will be available in its beta version to selected US clients, afterwards, it will be available to all US clients at the start of the new year. This class of investors will now be able to earn interest on digital assets with BlockFi yield.
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Says Company Doesn't Have 'Any Material Exposure' to FTX or Alameda
Brian Armstrong addressed concerns about his firm's stability after Binance announced its FTX buyout. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address concerns about his firm's exposure to FTX in light of the announced acquisition of FTX by Binance, saying first that he has a lot of sympathy for everyone involved in the current situation with FTX.
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO Turns Down Alameda Research Buyout Offer
Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, the Chief Executive Officer of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the company’s lack of interest in selling out its FTX tokens (FTT) holdings to Alameda Research as offered by the latter. Binance CEO announced that the exchange would be liquidating its FTT shares...
Second-largest Democratic donor’s wealth evaporates overnight in crypto meltdown
The cryptocurrency entrepreneur who donated the second most to Democrats this election cycle just had 94% of his net worth erased as his company collapsed.
thecoinrise.com
Riot Blockchain reports a net loss of $36M in its quarterly revenue
Riot Blockchain, the largest Bitcoin mining operation in the world, reported a net loss of $36.6 million in its quarterly revenue report. The Colorado-based firm’s sales of $46.3 million was down 28% from the $54.2 million that had been anticipated. Many Bitcoin miners have been hit hard by the...
dailycoin.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Backs Coinbase as Rival Exchanges Binance & FTX Join Forces
Ark Investment Management, the investment firm run by Cathie Wood, has doubled down on its Coinbase bet and will be buying more COIN shares as competitors Binance and FTX prepare to join forces. Ark Invest Backs Coinbase. The three funds under Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest announced that it would be...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT
Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
Comments / 0