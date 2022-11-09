Read full article on original website
Related
Anti-CRT, pro-parental rights candidates win seats on Hamilton County school boards
Candidates who campaigned on a platform of parental rights, opposition to critical race theory, and claims that schools are indoctrinating students in liberal ideologies won seats in multiple Hamilton County school board races, according to unofficial election results. School boards in Indiana are made up of non-partisan officials, but campaigns in Hamilton County featured national political talking points and endorsements from high-profile politicians.The winning candidates in Hamilton Southeastern, Tiffany Pascoe (District 1),...
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
Current Publishing
Fishers election results show Walker wins contested senate 31 race, no incumbents keep seats on HSE board of trustees
With a majority of Hamilton County precincts have been reported for the Nov. 8 general election, Republican incumbent Kyle Walker will serve another term in the Indiana State Senate. And the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board will have all new members, as no incumbents won reelection. In State Senate District 31,...
Current Publishing
Republicans point to split conservative vote in failing to sweep Carmel school board seats
Dancing and cheers erupted Nov. 8 at The Balmoral House in Fishers as election results rolled in, as it became apparent early in the night to those attending the Hamilton County Republican Party watch party that a GOP-endorsed slate of four first-time Hamilton Southeastern school board candidates swept their races to gain an instant majority.
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
Election officials are moving into a 10-day period to count provisional ballots in Southern Indiana's District 71 state representative race.
WTHR
Brown County Schools referendum voted down | 'It felt like a death'
In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Jennie Runevitch talked with parents about what's next.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County 2022 school board elections results
Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
Current Publishing
Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire
All three races for Carmel school board seats came down to the wire, with Kristin L. Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Greg Brown winning by narrow margins. The results are unofficial and are yet to be certified. In District 1, Kouka earned 39.49 percent of the vote to finish 117 votes...
thefranklinnews.com
Johnson County midterm election final results
Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Township offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITHOUT absentee votes:. Hamblen Township Trustee. (D) No candidate. 1,330 (R) Phil Stephens. Hamblen Township Board Member. (D) No candidate. 643 (R) Tina...
Current Publishing
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected
Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
bcdemocrat.com
VOTE 2022: Brown County General Election Day blog
This story will be updated. Election Day is here and the polls will be open until 6 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. The Brown County Democrat requested credentials for 10 people to act as media watchers for the 2022 general election today (Nov. 8). Most will be our runners tonight, gathering election results as they are printed from the ballot-scanning machines and driving them back to the newspaper office so we can report totals as they come in.
Comments / 0