Anti-CRT, pro-parental rights candidates win seats on Hamilton County school boards

Candidates who campaigned on a platform of parental rights, opposition to critical race theory, and claims that schools are indoctrinating students in liberal ideologies won seats in multiple Hamilton County school board races, according to unofficial election results. School boards in Indiana are made up of non-partisan officials, but campaigns in Hamilton County featured national political talking points and endorsements from high-profile politicians.The winning candidates in Hamilton Southeastern, Tiffany Pascoe (District 1),...
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
Monroe County 2022 school board elections results

Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire

All three races for Carmel school board seats came down to the wire, with Kristin L. Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Greg Brown winning by narrow margins. The results are unofficial and are yet to be certified. In District 1, Kouka earned 39.49 percent of the vote to finish 117 votes...
Johnson County midterm election final results

Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
ELECTION RESULTS: Township offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITHOUT absentee votes:. Hamblen Township Trustee. (D) No candidate. 1,330 (R) Phil Stephens. Hamblen Township Board Member. (D) No candidate. 643 (R) Tina...
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
VOTE 2022: Brown County General Election Day blog

This story will be updated. Election Day is here and the polls will be open until 6 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. The Brown County Democrat requested credentials for 10 people to act as media watchers for the 2022 general election today (Nov. 8). Most will be our runners tonight, gathering election results as they are printed from the ballot-scanning machines and driving them back to the newspaper office so we can report totals as they come in.
