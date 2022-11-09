ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
Oz vows ‘we will win’ razor-close U.S. Senate race over Fetterman in Pa.

NEWTOWN – Dr. Mehmet Oz held his election night party at a sprawling gym where some people were still pumping iron as the Pennsylvania polls closed. But the real sweat was shed in the basketball court turned into the election night soiree as Oz, the Republican, trailed his Democrat opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the closely watched race for U.S. Senate virtually all night long.
Results from Pa.’s 2022 general election: Latest on governor, U.S. Senate and other state races

The graphics below show live results from the 2022 general election in Pennsylvania, as well as the changing balance of power throughout the country. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter’s county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Central Pa. native wins in Oregon, adding to growing list of female governors

Tina Kotek, who grew up in York, has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon

While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
New Jersey preparing to reinstate controversial black bear hunt

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to reinstate its controversial annual black bear hunt. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has long opposed the hunt, announced Thursday that the state’s Fish and Game Council will meet next week to consider game code amendments that would allow the hunt’s resumption starting next month. Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear sightings and bear-human interactions, as well as predictions by wildlife officials that the state’s bear population could grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.
