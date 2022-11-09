Read full article on original website
Doug Mastriano has yet to concede Pa. governor’s race almost 2 days after it’s called
HARRISBURG — Republican Doug Mastriano had yet to concede Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election nearly two days after it was called for Democrat Josh Shapiro despite members of his own party calling for him to do so. The race wasn’t close. The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner just...
Josh Shapiro will be Pa.’s next governor. It promises to be his biggest challenge yet.
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro won big in Tuesday’s election, outperforming John Fetterman at the top of the ticket — and even President Joe Biden in 2020 — in almost every Pennsylvania county. But as he prepares to step into the state’s top job with an...
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
Misinformation about elections targets Pennsylvania, Arizona
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. To Democrats | Opinion
Trumpism died in Pennsylvania on Election Day. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Historic house demolished; hurricane rain coming; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. High: 67; Low: 52. Sunny. History lost: A dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill was leveled after decades of vandalism and neglect. In its heyday, though, the building was an important “preaching place” for the United Brethren Church.
Oz vows ‘we will win’ razor-close U.S. Senate race over Fetterman in Pa.
NEWTOWN – Dr. Mehmet Oz held his election night party at a sprawling gym where some people were still pumping iron as the Pennsylvania polls closed. But the real sweat was shed in the basketball court turned into the election night soiree as Oz, the Republican, trailed his Democrat opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the closely watched race for U.S. Senate virtually all night long.
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Major news outlets call Pa. governor’s race for Shapiro
As of 11 p.m. at least four major news organizations, NBC News, USAToday, CBS and Fox have called the Pennsylvania governor’s race for Josh Shapiro. With 62 percent of the vote in the Democrat Shapiro, holds a 55 % to 43 % over Republican challenger Doug Mastriano. PennLive relies...
Results from Pa.’s 2022 general election: Latest on governor, U.S. Senate and other state races
The graphics below show live results from the 2022 general election in Pennsylvania, as well as the changing balance of power throughout the country. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter’s county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Central Pa. native wins in Oregon, adding to growing list of female governors
Tina Kotek, who grew up in York, has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
Watch scenes from Dr. Mehmet Oz election night watch party (Video)
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hosts his election night watch party at Newton Athletic Club in Bucks County. Although some had expected it would be days or even weeks before it was known whether Oz or his opponent, Democrat John Fetterman, would win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, several networks, including Fox News, declared Fetterman the winner early Wednesday morning.
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
New Jersey preparing to reinstate controversial black bear hunt
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to reinstate its controversial annual black bear hunt. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has long opposed the hunt, announced Thursday that the state’s Fish and Game Council will meet next week to consider game code amendments that would allow the hunt’s resumption starting next month. Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear sightings and bear-human interactions, as well as predictions by wildlife officials that the state’s bear population could grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
