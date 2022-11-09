The graphics below show live results from the 2022 general election in Pennsylvania, as well as the changing balance of power throughout the country. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter’s county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO