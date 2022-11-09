Read full article on original website
Incumbents led in polls in Thursday election results
Incumbents in the race for Santa Clarita City Council and the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board continued to lead the polls in Thursday afternoon’s unexpected release of updated election results. In addition, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who already announced victory in his race...
City Council incumbents pull ahead in Wednesday’s returns
Voting returns continued to trickle in Wednesday morning as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office finalized its preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots returned on or before Election Day — and in the race for Santa Clarita City Council, early voting results as of Wednesday indicate incumbents pulling away from other candidates.
Voters Support Process for Supervisors to Remove Elected Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has a critical new power Wednesday, with voters approving a measure that gives the board the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Voter Turnout Already Over 20% in LA County
With Tuesday's deadline looming for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Los Angeles County was already slightly over 20% thanks to early voting.
Initial results: Voters rallying behind City Council incumbents
Initial voting results for the November General Election Tuesday night showed Santa Clarita residents showed support for incumbents Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean to return as members of the city of Santa Clarita City Council. The initial round of early voting results was announced by 9 p.m. According...
Live Election Updates: 2022 Midterm Election Results
Keep an eye on this page for updates on the 2022 midterm election results for vital races impacting our Santa Clarita Valley. Note: Numbers are being reported as results are being counted/finalized and are subject to change. Races with no challengers are not being reported on. All results are taken from the California Department of ...
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
LA County election results: Vote counting prolonged by last-minute mail ballots
LOS ANGELES - With several critical races from Tuesday's election still undecided and resolution possibly days or weeks away, Los Angeles County officials said Wednesday the extended timeline is necessary due to the standard surge of last-minute vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day. Following the release of the semi-official vote...
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Garcia leading Smith for Congress, CA-27: 2022 Election Results
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to run additional election results update
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the RR/CC will run an additional election results update today between 4 and 5 p.m. in the 2022 General Election. Today’s update will include vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. It is estimated that approximately 1...
Jason Gibbs | Honoring Our Fallen Brethren This Veterans Day
“The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” While these words can be found in our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” there truly is no better way to describe what sets the United States of America apart from other nations on the world stage. Since the earliest days of our country, there have been at least two things all Americans agree on: living a life of freedom and protecting that freedom when it is under threat.
SCV residents head to the polls
Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
Robert Garcia makes history as first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to US Congress. He won his race for U.S. House in California's 42nd District 42; beating Republican John Briscoe. Garcia won 71% of the votes. He took to Twitter to announce his victory and...
LA County Voters Back Cannabis Business Tax Measure
Los Angeles County voters threw their weight behind a proposal that will impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?
Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
