Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

Incumbents led in polls in Thursday election results

Incumbents in the race for Santa Clarita City Council and the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board continued to lead the polls in Thursday afternoon’s unexpected release of updated election results. In addition, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who already announced victory in his race...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City Council incumbents pull ahead in Wednesday’s returns

Voting returns continued to trickle in Wednesday morning as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office finalized its preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots returned on or before Election Day — and in the race for Santa Clarita City Council, early voting results as of Wednesday indicate incumbents pulling away from other candidates.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Initial results: Voters rallying behind City Council incumbents

Initial voting results for the November General Election Tuesday night showed Santa Clarita residents showed support for incumbents Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean to return as members of the city of Santa Clarita City Council. The initial round of early voting results was announced by 9 p.m. According...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
abc10.com

Garcia leading Smith for Congress, CA-27: 2022 Election Results

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Jason Gibbs | Honoring Our Fallen Brethren This Veterans Day

“The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” While these words can be found in our national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” there truly is no better way to describe what sets the United States of America apart from other nations on the world stage. Since the earliest days of our country, there have been at least two things all Americans agree on: living a life of freedom and protecting that freedom when it is under threat.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV residents head to the polls

Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

