Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO