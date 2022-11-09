ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

askflagler.com

Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races

PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
PALM COAST, FL
daytonatimes.com

May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission

In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
askflagler.com

Will Furry Beats Courtney VandeBunte to Win Election to School Board

Will Furry has bested opponent Courtney VandeBunte to win his first term on the Flagler School Board. Furry and VandeBunte both advanced out of an August primary election that also contained Lance Alred. Neither candidates were incumbents; the seat was vacated by Janet McDonald who left to run for County Commission.
WESH

Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37

Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 29

Republican incumbent Webster Barnaby won Florida House District 29 with 59.3% of the vote. Florida House District 29 covers areas in and around DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen, Osteen and the Spruce Creek Fly-in. Barnaby, who beat his primary opponent, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, by 30 votes, in what turned out to be Florida’s closest House race in the August primary. The British-born Barnaby, who became an American citizen in 1998, is the only Black Republican in the Florida Legislature.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Veterans Court gives Volusia veterans a second chance

Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Astor hits major flood stage as St. Johns River swells from Hurricane Nicole

ASTOR, Fla. – The St. Johns River is rising faster than expected in the Astor area and has hit major flood stage because of Hurricane Nicole. The huge wind field from Nicole is pushing in on Lake George, north of Astor, causing a backup upstream on the St. Johns River, according to News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.
ASTOR, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

