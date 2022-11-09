Read full article on original website
Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races
PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
daytonatimes.com
May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission
In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
askflagler.com
Will Furry Beats Courtney VandeBunte to Win Election to School Board
Will Furry has bested opponent Courtney VandeBunte to win his first term on the Flagler School Board. Furry and VandeBunte both advanced out of an August primary election that also contained Lance Alred. Neither candidates were incumbents; the seat was vacated by Janet McDonald who left to run for County Commission.
WESH
Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37
Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
flaglerlive.com
Leann Pennington, Theresa Pontieri, Will Furry and Cathy Heighter Win, Half-Cent Tax Passes, Amendments Fail
For Flagler County and Palm Coast, it is an election of new faces: four races, four newcomers to elected office: Leann Pennington won a seat on the County Commission, Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter won seats to the Palm Coast City Council, and Will Furry won a Flagler County School Board seat.
click orlando
Results 2022: Jason Brodeur wins Florida Senate District 10 race against Goff-Marcil
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Jason Brodeur won out over Joy Goff-Marcil Tuesday for a Florida Senate District 10 seat — a newly redistricted area that covers Seminole and parts of Orange County. Goff-Marcil served in the Florida House while Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate. Brodeur’s current...
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
WESH
RESULTS: Florida House District 29
Republican incumbent Webster Barnaby won Florida House District 29 with 59.3% of the vote. Florida House District 29 covers areas in and around DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen, Osteen and the Spruce Creek Fly-in. Barnaby, who beat his primary opponent, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, by 30 votes, in what turned out to be Florida’s closest House race in the August primary. The British-born Barnaby, who became an American citizen in 1998, is the only Black Republican in the Florida Legislature.
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores council urges Volusia County to issue mandatory evacuation order
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County is still dealing with the impacts of Ian, which caused more than $325 million in damages. The county is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch and Flood Warning for the St. Johns River near Astor and DeLand because of Nicole.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Veterans Court gives Volusia veterans a second chance
Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
Astor hits major flood stage as St. Johns River swells from Hurricane Nicole
ASTOR, Fla. – The St. Johns River is rising faster than expected in the Astor area and has hit major flood stage because of Hurricane Nicole. The huge wind field from Nicole is pushing in on Lake George, north of Astor, causing a backup upstream on the St. Johns River, according to News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
click orlando
SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
