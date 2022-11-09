Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
readthereporter.com
County still red, but margin is shrinking
Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
ripleynews.com
Ripley County has great voter turnout
More registered voters are voting. That was the trend in Ripley County for the 2022 General Election. When the first ballots were brought into the courthouse by Charlene Stroop and Alex Poole (Washington Township-Precinct 1), it was noted that they had more voting there than in previous elections. They even had to have more ballots delivered to the polls during the day according to Stroop. Poole noted that people were interested in the Senate and Congress races in particular.
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Township offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITHOUT absentee votes:. Hamblen Township Trustee. (D) No candidate. 1,330 (R) Phil Stephens. Hamblen Township Board Member. (D) No candidate. 643 (R) Tina...
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
Current Publishing
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected
Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
Indiana Daily Student
Members of Indiana House of Representative elected
Monroe County residents voted to elect four members of the Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday. The seats for District 60, 61, 62 and 46 were up for election this year. Bob Heaton, the Republican incumbent for Indiana House District 46, has won against Democratic opponent Kurtis Cummings. Heaton received 69% of the vote.
korncountry.com
Mayor Lienhoop will not seek re-election
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mayor Jim Lienhoop will not seek a third term to run the City of Columbus, he announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “There are still another 14 months to go in this term and as much as I’ve enjoyed this work, and the people I’ve worked with, it is time for me to announce that I will not seek re-election to a third term,” Mayor Lienhoop said. “We have assembled a great team at the City of Columbus and I can step aside knowing our city will be well-led.”
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
Election officials are moving into a 10-day period to count provisional ballots in Southern Indiana's District 71 state representative race.
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
bcdemocrat.com
VOTE 2022: Brown County General Election Day blog
This story will be updated. Election Day is here and the polls will be open until 6 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. The Brown County Democrat requested credentials for 10 people to act as media watchers for the 2022 general election today (Nov. 8). Most will be our runners tonight, gathering election results as they are printed from the ballot-scanning machines and driving them back to the newspaper office so we can report totals as they come in.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
Indiana Daily Student
Democrat Ruben Marté elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican Nathan Williamson
Democrat Ruben Marté has been elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican opponent Nathan Williamson. Of the 90.9% votes that have been counted, Marté garnered almost 60%. Marté is a captain at the Indiana State Police, which he has served on for 31 years. He is fluent in...
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
Current Publishing
Fishers election results show Walker wins contested senate 31 race, no incumbents keep seats on HSE board of trustees
With a majority of Hamilton County precincts have been reported for the Nov. 8 general election, Republican incumbent Kyle Walker will serve another term in the Indiana State Senate. And the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board will have all new members, as no incumbents won reelection. In State Senate District 31,...
