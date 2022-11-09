ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

County still red, but margin is shrinking

Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
Ripley County has great voter turnout

More registered voters are voting. That was the trend in Ripley County for the 2022 General Election. When the first ballots were brought into the courthouse by Charlene Stroop and Alex Poole (Washington Township-Precinct 1), it was noted that they had more voting there than in previous elections. They even had to have more ballots delivered to the polls during the day according to Stroop. Poole noted that people were interested in the Senate and Congress races in particular.
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
ELECTION RESULTS: Township offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITHOUT absentee votes:. Hamblen Township Trustee. (D) No candidate. 1,330 (R) Phil Stephens. Hamblen Township Board Member. (D) No candidate. 643 (R) Tina...
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
Members of Indiana House of Representative elected

Monroe County residents voted to elect four members of the Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday. The seats for District 60, 61, 62 and 46 were up for election this year. Bob Heaton, the Republican incumbent for Indiana House District 46, has won against Democratic opponent Kurtis Cummings. Heaton received 69% of the vote.
Mayor Lienhoop will not seek re-election

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mayor Jim Lienhoop will not seek a third term to run the City of Columbus, he announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “There are still another 14 months to go in this term and as much as I’ve enjoyed this work, and the people I’ve worked with, it is time for me to announce that I will not seek re-election to a third term,” Mayor Lienhoop said. “We have assembled a great team at the City of Columbus and I can step aside knowing our city will be well-led.”
VOTE 2022: Brown County General Election Day blog

This story will be updated. Election Day is here and the polls will be open until 6 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. The Brown County Democrat requested credentials for 10 people to act as media watchers for the 2022 general election today (Nov. 8). Most will be our runners tonight, gathering election results as they are printed from the ballot-scanning machines and driving them back to the newspaper office so we can report totals as they come in.
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...

