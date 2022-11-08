The New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA) is honoring 15 accounting professionals, all under the age of 40, who are excelling in their careers. These exceptional, young professionals hold or have held important leadership roles in career-based, educational institutions or charitable organizations; have substantial involvement in their communities, beyond their day-to-day work life; reside in New York state; and are members of the NYSSCPA.

