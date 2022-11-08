Read full article on original website
Related
cpapracticeadvisor.com
New York State Society of CPAs Announces Class of 2022 Emerging Leaders
The New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA) is honoring 15 accounting professionals, all under the age of 40, who are excelling in their careers. These exceptional, young professionals hold or have held important leadership roles in career-based, educational institutions or charitable organizations; have substantial involvement in their communities, beyond their day-to-day work life; reside in New York state; and are members of the NYSSCPA.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
CPA Diversity Report Explores the Barriers to Minority Advancement in the Profession
Acknowledging that a lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is a long-standing issue in the accounting profession, the Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS) and its charitable partner, the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois (CPAEFI), recently conducted research into what minorities are encountering when entering and advancing in the profession. The findings of this research are being presented in the new 2022 Insight Special Feature, “A CPA Diversity Report: Uncovering the Barriers to Success.”
Comments / 0