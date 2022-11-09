Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
NA3HL Frontier Division report: Weekend of Nov. 4-6
The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division had another solid weekend of play. There were six games of Frontier play this weekend, with the Great Falls-Helena series that was rescheduled due to shortage of officials. Here is a snapshot of each game from the weekend:. The Friday flyer.
Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say
Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.
Great Falls teacher recognized as 'Montana History Teacher of the Year'
Great Falls teacher Eric Chaon was recognized as the 33rd winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash at 10th Ave. South and 53rd St. in Great Falls blocking traffic
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eastbound traffic on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls is stopped for a crash. Great Falls Fire Rescue is responding to the crash at the intersection of 10th Ave. South and 53rd St. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries at this...
helihub.com
Four MH-139 Grey Wolf arrive at Malmstrom AFB
Four MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters stopped at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls for the first time this week. In August of 2022, the U.S. Air Force received the first four MH-139 Grey Wolf test helicopters from Boeing. These four helicopters will permanently reside at Malmstrom AFB. See Full Story.
theelectricgf.com
GFFR responded to two fires due to weekend high winds
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Nov. 5 that were caused by high winds. The first was at 4800 Lower River Road when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down...
msuexponent.com
Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
theelectricgf.com
Goodsoldier, Stanley charged for incident that lead to Nov. 4 manhunt
Two people have been charged in the incident that lead to the Nov. 4 manhunt in Great Falls. Shane Stanley, 20, has been charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon, as well as a parole violation and was also booked on two misdemeanor warrants.
yourbigsky.com
First look at Ballistic missile protection helicopters; Malmstrom Air Force base home to four
This is a rare and amazing insiders look at the first four test MH-139 Grey Wolf test helicopters from Boeing that will reside permanently at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Grey Wolf is the future of rotorcraft missile security support for the Air Force. “The Grey Wolf is a...
Comments / 0