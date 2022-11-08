Read full article on original website
FTX CEO Informs Investors of Likely Bankruptcy Without Capital
Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX has seen better days than the current state in which it finds itself. With the reality of insolvency that has dawned on the exchange, the FTX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Bankman-Fried has informed its investors that they may have to file for bankruptcy if they do not get more cash injection to settle the $8 billion shortfall.
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Further Investigates FTX Crisis
According to the local newspaper Tribune, the problems at the FTX exchange are currently being investigated by the Bahamian regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. This is owing to the fact that FTX Digital Market is an FTX unit licensed in the Bahamas under a newly enacted law that...
Binance decides not to acquire FTX after closer evaluation
Just one day after agreeing to save FTX by acquiring it on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has driven away from its commitment. Binance finds mismanagement of user deposits on FTX. The announcement released on Wednesday stated that even Binance was unable to help FTX with...
US regulators to investigate FTX after massive mismanagement of user deposits
FTX, which used to be one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is apparently being investigated by financial authorities in the United States after it became unable to fulfill withdrawal requests from its customers. According to Bloomberg, the investigation was disclosed by two individuals with knowledge of the...
TRM Labs Expands Series B With $70M to Mitigate Crypto Crimes
Blockchain intelligence startup TRM Labs announced the addition of $70 million in funding as an expansion to its Series B round bringing its total raised funds to $130 million. The round was led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo which currently manages $122 billion in assets under management (AUM). Markedly,...
Global Payment Platform Ping Secures $15M in Seed Round
Ping, the first global payment platform for freelancers announced that it has raised a seed capital of $15 million. The funding round was organized to further expand its operations from Latin America to new regions. This funding series was spearheaded by Y Combinator, a renowned startup accelerator that invests in...
FTX legal and compliance team reportedly quit amid massive uncertainty
According to the recent reports, a major part of FTX’s legal and compliance team have recently left the crypto exchange amid the ongoing crisis. The news comes at a time when the exchange is already experiencing significant difficulties. As per the reports by Semafor, confidential sources informed the outlet...
Gensler comments on FTX collapse and ongoing crypto bear market
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) described the abrupt change in situations and dramatic decline in the position of crypto exchange FTX, that happened in the last two days, as a part of a bigger trend involving digital assets. He states:. “Investors get...
Galaxy Digital Reveals $76.8 Million Exposure to FTX
American digital asset and blockchain leader, Galaxy Digital in its financial reports for the third quarter has revealed an exposure of about $76.8 million in cash and cryptocurrencies to now troubled FTX. According to the report, Galaxy Digital will significantly lower this exposure to about 38% as it is currently...
Sequoia’s investment in FTX has not affected its fund
Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, has written down its investment in the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to zero. It is worth noting that the firm was one of the investors in the exchange’s $900 million investment round in July 2021, which helped increase the exchange’s valuation to $18 billion.
Beleaguered FTX Goes Under California Regulator’s Investigation
Globally, regulators seem to be mulling the idea of launching several probes into the FTX ongoing crisis which has left the exchange on the verge of collapse. Apart from the investigation from the local regulator, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has announced its plan to investigate the failure of FTX.
JPMorgan predicts $13K levels for Bitcoin following the FTX collapse
In the wake of the FTX crash, a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at JPMorgan estimated that the price of bitcoin may fall to $13,000. The declining cost of Bitcoin production is just another factor that may eventually lead to the currency’s demise. The fundamental difficulty, according to JPMorgan’s...
Marathon Digital becomes the second-largest BTC holder despite disappointing Q3 results
Based on the data, it appears that only MicroStrategy (MSTR) is the only company that possesses more Bitcoin than crypto mining giant Marathon Digital Holdings, which holds 11,285 BTC units at present despite the fact that the company suffered a net loss of $75.4M in the third quarter of the year.
Toon Finance – Redefining Decentralized Play-to-Earn Gaming in Crypto
Internet memes have proven to be not only a source of entertainment but also a source of revenue. Their appeal is directly related to the humorous nature of these meme coins, which have received much media and public attention. Toon Finance and other meme coins are becoming increasingly dominant in the world of NFTs, where new economic activities are constantly emerging.
FV Bank Becomes First Commonwealth Digital Assets Custodian
United States-licensed global digital bank FinTech Ventures popularly regarded as FV Bank is now the first bank of the Commonwealth to launch a digital assets custody service. The crypto bank which is registered in Puerto Rico offers a range of vertically-integrated suites of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to its U.S and international clients.
CySEC Orders FTX Europe to Suspend Operation in the Region
The effect of the FTX crisis has surged through almost all its businesses including its subsidiaries and they have been affected by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and discussions. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus (CySEC) has ordered the FTX Europe arm to suspend its operation in the European...
Twitter Files Application to Operate as Payment Processor
With the sole aim of broadening its reach into the financial business, Twitter recently registered with the U.S Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to become a payment processor. According to a release by the New York Times on November 9, the registration enables the platform to get various ways to...
Bakkt Release Q3 Report, Records 73% Increase in Crypto Conversion Volume
Digital assets service provider Bakkt Holdings has released its earnings and operational report for the third quarter which ended in September. Based on the listings in the Q3 report, Bakkt digital assets conversion volume of $182 million increased up to 73% year-over-year. The increase was quoted to be due to loyalty redemption related to increased travel activity.
BlockFi announces withdrawal suspension amid the ongoing FTX crisis
After the collapse of FTX, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said it will be scaling back operations. In a tweet, the company explained that it has temporarily suspended withdrawals due to the “lack of clarity” surrounding the current status of FTX. Customers were also advised not to add funds to the company’s wallet or interest accounts.
Clearing House Opposes CBDCs in Response to US Treasury Call for Comments
The Clearing House, an association of banking and payment companies controlled by the largest commercial banks in the United States has responded to The Treasury Department’s request for comment on the national security risk posed by illicit digital assets. In a letter dated November 3 but made public on...
