Talking Headways Podcast: The Essential California High-Speed Rail Update
This week we’re joined by Northern California Director for High Speed Rail Boris Lipkin and Streetsblog San Francisco Editor Roger Rudick to talk about high speed rail’s progress in California. Lipkin discusses what’s next for the program, its funding, and possible station design, while Rudick pushes back on recent negative media in this age of mistrust of government.
How Did Transit and Transportation Ballot Measures Fare in California?
While control of the federal, state and local governments were all on the ballot Tuesday, there were also a series of statewide, countywide and local ballot measures that will control how the state grows and whether or not it has even a chance to live up to its promise to lead the country on fighting Climate Change. Here’s a quick breakdown of the major ballot propositions and where they stand. Streetsblog will update this post as more results come in. Current update as of 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9.
Voters Approve Tax Hike on High-Income Earners to Fund Education and Transportation
In a close vote, Massachusetts voters have approved a constitutional amendment to increase the tax rate on incomes over $1 million a year in order to generate more revenue for the Commonwealth’s transportation and education programs. Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment, which passed with 52%...
Election Day: How to Vote, What We’re Watching
Today is Election Day in Massachusetts, when Massachusetts voters will pick a new Governor, their representatives in the State House (and in Washington), and four statewide referendums. While most of these races are not nail-biters, these elected officials will decide the fate of critical state and federal legislation for the...
