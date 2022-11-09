ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: The Essential California High-Speed Rail Update

This week we’re joined by Northern California Director for High Speed Rail Boris Lipkin and Streetsblog San Francisco Editor Roger Rudick to talk about high speed rail’s progress in California. Lipkin discusses what’s next for the program, its funding, and possible station design, while Rudick pushes back on recent negative media in this age of mistrust of government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How Did Transit and Transportation Ballot Measures Fare in California?

While control of the federal, state and local governments were all on the ballot Tuesday, there were also a series of statewide, countywide and local ballot measures that will control how the state grows and whether or not it has even a chance to live up to its promise to lead the country on fighting Climate Change. Here’s a quick breakdown of the major ballot propositions and where they stand. Streetsblog will update this post as more results come in. Current update as of 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Election Day: How to Vote, What We’re Watching

Today is Election Day in Massachusetts, when Massachusetts voters will pick a new Governor, their representatives in the State House (and in Washington), and four statewide referendums. While most of these races are not nail-biters, these elected officials will decide the fate of critical state and federal legislation for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

