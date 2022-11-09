Online sportsbook has Phillies as betting favorite to sign top free agent SS

Phillies fans thank their team after World Series loss 01:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies? One online sportsbook has the Phillies as the betting favorites to sign the free agent shortstop if he doesn't re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner became a free agent on Sunday after the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Phillies' odds are +250 to sign Turner, according to BetOnline .

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants come in next at +500 with the St. Louis Cardinals at +550.

Philadelphia, the 2022 National League champions, have an opening in its middle infield after it declined Jean Segura's option Monday.

If the Phillies were to sign Turner or another one of the top free agent shortstops, the likely corresponding move would be to move Bryson Stott full time to second base.

Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson join Turner as the headliners of this offseason's free agent shortstop class.

Turner hit .398/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS and 4.9 bWAR last season with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

Turner and Phillies slugger Bryce Harper spent four seasons playing together with the Washington Nationals.

Free agents can sign with new teams beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.