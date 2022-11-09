ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Online sportsbook has Phillies as betting favorite to sign top free agent SS

By Tom Dougherty
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlIRc_0j3hEXUo00

Phillies fans thank their team after World Series loss 01:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trea Turner to the Philadelphia Phillies? One online sportsbook has the Phillies as the betting favorites to sign the free agent shortstop if he doesn't re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner became a free agent on Sunday after the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Phillies' odds are +250 to sign Turner, according to BetOnline .

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants come in next at +500 with the St. Louis Cardinals at +550.

Philadelphia, the 2022 National League champions, have an opening in its middle infield after it declined Jean Segura's option Monday.

If the Phillies were to sign Turner or another one of the top free agent shortstops, the likely corresponding move would be to move Bryson Stott full time to second base.

Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts or Dansby Swanson join Turner as the headliners of this offseason's free agent shortstop class.

Turner hit .398/.343/.466 with a .809 OPS and 4.9 bWAR last season with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

Turner and Phillies slugger Bryce Harper spent four seasons playing together with the Washington Nationals.

Free agents can sign with new teams beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team

Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Sporting News

Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win

A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
CBS Philly

Drafting Jalen Hurts was right call for undefeated Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts saw the area code pop up on his mobile device on draft night and thought for a moment the numbers represented that other NFL city in Pennsylvania. Nah, the 2-1-5 digits the QB read came from Philadelphia and that meant one thing, the Heisman Trophy finalist out of Oklahoma was about to become an Eagle.Who knows, had the Steelers snagged Hurts with the 49th overall pick in 2020 and groomed him as a successor to Ben Roethlisberger, maybe they wouldn't be 2-6 and already playing for next season.At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Discusses Doc Rivers’ Critical Decision vs. Hawks

It was clear from the start of Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks that the Philadelphia 76ers would have a tough outing. As Philadelphia shot just 35 percent from the field and 12 percent from beyond the arc in the first quarter of action, they trailed by double-digits as early as the second quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Statistic To Note For The Eagles’ Defense So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles have been arguably the most dominant team in the NFL thus far in the 2022 season. Not only are they the last undefeated team remaining in the league at 8-0, but they are handling business with relative ease. While some people will point out that the Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy