ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH

Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'

Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
MONTANA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy