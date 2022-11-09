Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS
There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case
The Alamo. Crude Oil. Longhorns. BBQ. Rudely hot summers. They all scream Texas, but are they Matthew McConaughey? No, which is exactly why the world’s most famous Texan needs to headline Yellowstone‘s modern-day spinoff, 6666. Here at Outsider, we’re still reeling from the fact that Indiana Jones/Han Solo/Rick...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series
When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
‘Yellowstone’: Meet the Real-Life Partners of the Cast Ahead of Season 5
At the heart of Taylor Sheridan's neo western ‘Yellowstone’ is the Dutton family — let’s meet the cast’s real-life partners ahead of the season 5 premiere.
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH
Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) On Moving From LA To Montana: “You’re A Lot Less Distracted… I Love It”
We all know Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton, as one of the most likable characters on Yellowstone. The son of John Dutton, Kayce is a level-headed cowboy and former Navy SEAL that has returned to the Dutton Ranch, and is loyal to his father and will do whatever it takes to keep the Dutton family name alive and well.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille Says “The End Of Us” Moment Becomes A “Strength” For Kayce & Monica Dutton
We’re a little more than a week away from the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone Season 5, and while there are a number of different plot lines we’re dying to figure out, one of the biggest cliffhanger moments of Season 4 was Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) vision quest.
Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton begins ‘Yellowstone’ season five with nothing to lose
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about Jamie Dutton’s character transformation in season five of Paramount’s number-one series. The new episodes kick off on Nov. 13, and we’re going to see a side of Jamie, unlike anything we’ve been made privy to before. Attending the...
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Says Series Is 'Nearing the End'
Yellowstone is about to launch a brand new season, but one of the show's stars thinks there might not be too many more. While speaking to ET at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere in New York City, actress Kelsey Asbille said she thinks the series is "nearing the end" of its run. "You know, they haven't given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end," Asbille said. "We've got a story to tell and we don't want to drag it on too long," she added. "We want to do a good job for y'all."
Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream
Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ — starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — would be released before the end of the year.
Kevin Costner And Cole Hauser Bonded Over A Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is set to debut on November 13, and judging from a recent tease on Instagram from John Dutton, it's not just the fans who are stoked about the upcoming premiere. "Who's ready for more of this?" asked Kevin Costner in the caption of an October 21...
