“The next couple of years, Ohio State basketball could be really special.”. These were the words of fifth-year senior Sean McNeil. Of course, one player saying good things about his team’s future isn’t a surprise, but McNeil just arrived at Ohio State in the summer after transferring from West Virginia in late April. He’s played just two games for the Buckeyes and, while he hopes this team performs well this year, wouldn’t have the same investment in the program overall as others who have been around longer.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO